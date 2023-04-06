Airtel and Star Sports Announce Collab Leveraging 5G for IPL 2023, What to Know

This new initiative between the two companies is being called 'Airtel 5G Plus Ultimate Fan'. The partnership would drive the general awareness of Airtel's 5G throughout India and would also benefit Star Sports by enabling more engagement from the fans. Users can be beamed from any location in the country in real-time because of the presence of 5G.

Highlights

  • IPL fans can now directly interact with legends of the game present inside the Star Sports studios with the help of 5G networks.
  • 5G is powerful enough to enable a seamless interaction between the virtual avatars of the fans and the guests on the Cricket Live segment of Star Sports during the IPL games.
  • Airtel 5G is now present in more than 500 cities in India.

5G

Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, has partnered with Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom player in India, to offer an elevated interaction experience to the fans this IPL season. IPL fans can now directly interact with legends of the game present inside the Star Sports studios with the help of 5G networks. 5G is powerful enough to enable a seamless interaction between the virtual avatars of the fans and the guests on the Cricket Live segment of Star Sports during the IPL games.

Shashwat Sharma – Director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, said, "Airtel 5G plus launch has led the way for a new generation of wireless technology, that powers many emerging use cases – virtual reality in sports being one of them. Partnering with Star Sports & EssenceMediacom, we have brought alive this path-breaking VR innovation at one of the largest customer stages – the Tata IPL.  Our cricket fans will see the next generation of immersive experience in sports, live on their TV screens."

Ajit Varghese, Head of Network – Ad Sales, Disney Star, said "For us at Star Sports, the sports fan has always been at the core of all our innovations. By collaborating with Airtel 5G Plus, we have been able to deliver a delightful experience for several fans, while creating a disruption that has never been seen before on Indian television. Our commitment to innovate and leverage it to drive unparalleled impact for brands will always be unrelenting."

