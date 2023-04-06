Tata Play Expands Regional Content Offering With Telugu Classics

Tata Play, a leading content distribution and DTH platform in India has launched a new value-added service called "Telugu Classics". The platform is designed to transport viewers back to the golden era of Telugu cinema, from the 1950s to the 1990s, and offer them a chance to relive the magic of the iconic old Telugu movies.

Telugu Classics Collection

Telugu Classics will feature a vast selection of movies from the monochrome to the colour movie era, showcasing popular and celebrated films of superstars like NTR, ANR, Savitri, Krishna Kumari, and many more. The service will also showcase handpicked TV shows and songs from the yesteryear era. In addition, a special and exclusive segment called "Vendithera Vaelpulu" has been designed for viewers, featuring biographies of superstars of Telugu cinema on weekends.

Includes Short Content as Well

The programming will also include short content like best scenes and dialogues from classic movies that will entertain audiences in between movies. Telugu Classics is also the only platform that will showcase back-to-back Telugu classic movies in a day.

The Chief Commercial and Content Officer of Tata Play, Pallavi Puri, expressed her excitement about this expansion, saying, "Continuing to cater to our subscribers' love and appreciation for quality content, we are happy to announce Tata Play Telugu Classics as an addition to the vast library of value-added services on Tata Play."

"Through this expansion, we aim to revive the charm of legendary Telugu content and provide our viewers with an opportunity to relive the golden era of Telugu cinema. I specially want to thank our partner Shemaroo Entertainment for helping us curate this service and restoring these classics for generations to relish."

Sandeep Gupta, the COO of Broadcasting at Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tata Play, in its latest value-added service - Telugu Classics, curated to bring exceptional Telugu classic films to audiences across India. This new service is aimed at presenting the best of Telugu cinema from the 1950s to the 1990s."

"These decades represent the golden era of Telugu cinema and continue to be a popular choice for viewers even today. Given Shemaroo's focus on quality content and Tata Play's commitment to providing world-class entertainment, the long-standing partnership between the two organizations comes as a natural fit. The teams are eagerly looking forward to unveiling this new service for Tata Play subscribers and exceeding their expectations with exceptional content."

Telugu Classics Access

Subscribers can access Telugu Classics on 1441 for Rs 1.5 per day and enjoy the content on their Tata Play mobile app on Live TV and (Video on Demand) VOD.

According to the statement, This new platform is a part of Tata Play's range of entertainment value-added services, which include Tata Play South Talkies, Tata Play Videshi Kahaniyan, Tata Play Romance, Tata Play Marathi Cinema, Tata Play Kannada Cinema, Tata Play Bollywood Premiere, Tata Play Telugu Cinema, Tata Play Tamil Cinema, and TV show-based content on Tata Play Hits for popular English shows from the 80s and 90s, making Tata Play a hub for the best content across all genres in Hindi and English from the yesteryears.