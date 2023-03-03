Tata Play Fiber Brings Broadband Plans with 20+ OTT Apps

Tata Play Fiber has finally brought OTT (over-the-top) bundled broadband plans, and they seem to be a very competitive offering. Tata Play Fiber is the fiber broadband arm of Tata Play (earlier known as Tata Sky) and offers services in several major cities in India. The OTT apps that will be bundled with the broadband plans of Tata Play Fiber will be 20+ in the count, and it means that users won't have to purchase subscriptions to several OTT platforms to consume content on the go. The good thing is that Tata Play Fiber is offering OTT benefits with plans starting from 50 Mbps speed.

First of all, let's take a look at all of the OTT benefits that will be bundled with the plans.

Tata Play Fiber OTT Benefits

Tata Play Fiber offers access to more than 20 OTT apps with its OTT bundled broadband plans. Note that there are both OTT bundled as well as non-OTT bundled broadband plans. Here are the names of the OTT platforms that the company will offer you with its plans - Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Voot Kids, Shemaroo, Mx player, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Epic On, Docubay, Reel Drama, SunNXT, Curiosity, NammaFlix, and Koode.

There are two more platforms for which the name cannot be confirmed.

Tata Play Fiber OTT Bundled Broadband Plans

Tata Play Fiber only offers OTT subscription benefits to customers when they go for the six and twelve months validity plans. Note that this is applicable to any of the plans regardless of the speed that it comes with. The base 50 Mbps plan can be purchased for Rs 5100 for six months and Rs 9600 for 12 months. At this price, you will get 50 Mbps of speed, 3.3TB of monthly data, and 20+ OTT subscriptions. In the same way, you will have to purchase the other plans for six or twelve months to get the OTT benefits.

Tata Play Fiber OTT Bundled Plans are mentioned in the table below: