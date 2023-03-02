Apple May Shift to In-House 5G Modem for iPhones, Qualcomm CEO Hints

iPhones are some of the best 5G-supportive phones in the market today. At present, Qualcomm's 5G modem is integrated into the iPhones. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, 2023, Qualcomm's CEO hinted that it may not be the same case in the future. Apple could move on from the 5G modems of Qualcomm and use in-house 5G modems instead. This could happen as early as 2024. As per a CNBC report, Apple has been trying to go solo for years now when it comes to the wireless connectivity market. However, it hasn't been able to do that yet.

But in 2024, starting with the iPhone 16 series, Apple could move on from Qualcomm's 5G modems and use in-house 5G modems for the iPhones. Whether that would result in better performance of the devices when connected to 5G networks or not is something that can only be said once the device is commercially available in the market.

Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon was quoted speaking at the MWC 2023 that his assumption is that they are not providing Apple with modems in 2024, but ultimately, it is their decision to make. If Apple could successfully figure out a way to make its in-house 5G modems work on the iPhones and the cost of producing them is lower than what it costs to purchase the modems from Qualcomm, then Apple might use its own 5G modems.

But as the CEO of Qualcomm said, it is ultimately the decision of Apple whether to continue purchasing Qualcomm's 5G modems for iPhones or not. Qualcomm would want to look at the business prospects with a conservative eye so that any future surprises can be avoided. Apple has already been making moves for years now, and one major move was buying out Intel's modem business in 2019. It all depends on how soon Apple can figure out a way to make a successful 5G modem for its iPhones.