DTH and TV Market in Numbers: 333 Pay Channels, 918 Satellite TV Channels in India



India's television broadcasting ecosystem remains one of the most expansive and resilient in the world. As of Q1 2025, the country hosts 918 satellite TV channels permitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), of which 333 are classified as pay TV channels, according to the latest report from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

But beneath the surface of these massive numbers lies a sector quietly undergoing a significant transformation.









A Diverse Universe of Channels—But Who’s Watching?

TRAI’s quarterly performance report (January–March 2025) shows that among the 333 pay channels:

232 are in Standard Definition (SD)

101 are in High Definition (HD)

This balance underscores a steadily growing demand for premium-quality content, even as mass audiences continue to rely on standard definition services.

With a total of 918 permitted channels, India remains one of the most content-rich TV markets globally. Yet, the challenge isn’t channel count anymore—it’s viewer retention and revenue sustainability.

The DTH Plateau: Active Subscribers Decline

Despite the vast number of channels, India’s pay DTH market is showing signs of plateauing. Active pay DTH subscriptions fell from 58.22 million in December 2024 to 56.92 million in March 2025, a 1.3 million drop in just one quarter.

With four pay DTH providers still in the game and the government-backed DD Free Dish continuing to gain traction, the traditional pay TV ecosystem is facing pressure on multiple fronts:

Rising content costs

Price-sensitive consumers in rural markets

Competition from low-cost or free digital alternatives

OTT vs. DTH: A Battle for Eyeballs

The shift is structural. Affordable data, increased smartphone penetration, and aggressive OTT bundling by telecom operators have accelerated cord-cutting. Platforms like JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video now dominate content conversations—particularly in urban India.

In many ways, DTH is losing its younger, mobile-first audience while retaining older, more traditional users who prefer familiar formats and remote-based navigation.

Opportunity in Regional and Rural Markets

Still, the story isn’t all decline. There’s resilience in the form of regional content and rural consumption.

As per the same TRAI report, rural India accounted for 44.53% of the total telecom subscriptions and showed continued growth in tele-density and internet usage. This opens up opportunities for hybrid content models where satellite TV could complement streaming through bundling or app integration on smart STBs (set-top boxes).

Players that can tailor content in local languages, optimize pricing, and blend traditional delivery with digital interfaces could redefine what pay TV means in India over the next five years.

The Road Ahead: Reinvention or Regression?

The data from TRAI is clear: supply is abundant, but demand is evolving. The Indian pay TV sector must now make critical decisions:

Will broadcasters innovate with personalization and app integration?

Can DTH providers reimagine their value proposition for Gen Z and mobile-first users?

Will M&A activity consolidate and streamline the channel landscape?

The 918 satellite channels represent reach, but the future lies in retention, relevance, and revenue. With the lines between broadcast and broadband continuing to blur, India’s TV ecosystem is no longer just about how many channels are available but how compelling the viewing experience really is.

India’s broadcast sector stands at a strategic inflection point. The numbers may still be big, but growth will now depend on agility, not just scale.