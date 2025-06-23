Samsung Galaxy Buds Core to Launch in India Soon

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Galaxy Buds Core have been spotted already at the Bureau of India Standards (BIS) website. This certification and the teaser from Samsung suggests that the product is soon going to launch in the country.

Highlights

  • amsung, a South Korean tech company, is soon going to launch a new product called Galaxy Buds Core in India.
  • The company has confirmed this via a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
  • Samsung didn't name the product directly, but the hint of the name 'core' was given.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy buds core to launch in

Samsung, a South Korean tech company, is soon going to launch a new product called Galaxy Buds Core in India. The company has confirmed this via a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Samsung didn't name the product directly, but the hint of the name 'core' was given. Samsung said, "Let the music move you to the core", which means that the Galaxy Buds Core will launch soon. One of the highlights of the teasers provided by Samsung is that the charging case appears a lot like of the Galaxy Buds 3.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G Price Cut by Rs 25,000

The Galaxy Buds Core have been spotted already at the Bureau of India Standards (BIS) website. This certification and the teaser from Samsung suggests that the product is soon going to launch in the country. It will likely launch with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series in India. The Galaxy Buds Core aren't expected to be the most expensive or the best TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones that will come to the market.

Read More - Redmi Pad 2 Launched in India: Price and Specs

There are possibilities that the Galaxy Buds Core would not only be sound focused, but also battery focused. They are expected to have a better battery life than the Galaxy Buds 3 series. Samsung is yet to official confirm the launch timeline, but it is expected to be done soon. Along with this, Samsung is also expected to come with the Galaxy S25 FE soon in the Indian and the global markets. There are also speculations around the launch of the Galaxy Buds FE 2 launch. More will be uncovered soon, so stay tuned.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Phoenix96 :

Phones like this and moto,lava,itel, etc lower ranges are ideal for office workers, mind it who just need for calling…

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Price in India Lowers

Phoenix96 :

Your name reminds me of :D

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

Shivraj Roy :

Nope ,it just wont connect

India Leading the Way in Affordable Internet Access: DoT

mukul :

Both promoters must infuse 15000 cr. each to boost the confidence of external investors. After that they might get loan…

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

Idea88 :

Though in Mumbai 5G plan available but no unlimited plans in 4G in recharge. If recharge mumbai sim with mumbai…

India’s Daily Data War: How Jio, Airtel, and Vi Are…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments