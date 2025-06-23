Samsung Galaxy Buds Core to Launch in India Soon

Samsung, a South Korean tech company, is soon going to launch a new product called Galaxy Buds Core in India. The company has confirmed this via a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Samsung didn't name the product directly, but the hint of the name 'core' was given. Samsung said, "Let the music move you to the core", which means that the Galaxy Buds Core will launch soon. One of the highlights of the teasers provided by Samsung is that the charging case appears a lot like of the Galaxy Buds 3.









Read More - Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G Price Cut by Rs 25,000

The Galaxy Buds Core have been spotted already at the Bureau of India Standards (BIS) website. This certification and the teaser from Samsung suggests that the product is soon going to launch in the country. It will likely launch with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series in India. The Galaxy Buds Core aren't expected to be the most expensive or the best TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones that will come to the market.

Read More - Redmi Pad 2 Launched in India: Price and Specs

There are possibilities that the Galaxy Buds Core would not only be sound focused, but also battery focused. They are expected to have a better battery life than the Galaxy Buds 3 series. Samsung is yet to official confirm the launch timeline, but it is expected to be done soon. Along with this, Samsung is also expected to come with the Galaxy S25 FE soon in the Indian and the global markets. There are also speculations around the launch of the Galaxy Buds FE 2 launch. More will be uncovered soon, so stay tuned.