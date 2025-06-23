ASUS Vivobook 16 with Intel i9 on Massive Discount in India

ASUS, a Taiwanese based tech hardware brand is popular for selling powerful laptops in India. The company launched the ASUS Vivobook 16 back in 2023 in India. That laptop, still good enough for today's power requirements, now is on a huge discount in India. The Vivobook 16 (2023) from ASUS is powered by one of the best chips in the game, Intel Core i9 13th Gen. It is not only powerful, but also good enough to last years of usage. Let's take a look at the price of the laptop now and talk a bit more about the specifications/features of the laptop.









ASUS Vivobook 16 Price in India

ASUS Vivobook 16 abase variant comes with 512GB of SSD paired with the Intel Core i9 13th Gen chip for Rs 78,990. This is lower than the original MRP of Rs 1,16,990 as mentioned on Amazon India. The price could be lowered even more with bank offers that provide up to Rs 3,000 discount. There are no cost-EMI options available too. The laptop can be purchased with more SSD storage up to 1TB from the same platform.

ASUS Vivobook 16 Specifications in India

ASUS Vivobook 16 has a 16-inch display with support for FHD+ resolution. The device has support for 60Hz refresh rate, which is slightly disappointing as 90Hz would have been better. The laptop is thing and light and has a battery capacity of six hours. It weighs 1.88kg only. The graphics card integrated on the laptop is Intel Iris X graphics.

It has 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and has Office 2021 downloaded out of the box. It features a backlit keyboard with support for fingerprint sesnsor. The maximum brightness supported by the laptop is 300nits. The screen also has anti-glare coating on top of the screen.