Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Price in India Lowers

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G starts with 6GB+128GB for Rs 15,999 in India on Amazon. This variant had launched for Rs 19,999. On top of this, users can get no cost EMI offers and cashback on Amazon.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is one of the most affordable phones in the Galaxy A series right now in India.
  • The Galaxy A16 5G was launched in India in October 2024.
  • The Galaxy A16 5G has a large screen, and brings you the 'A' series experience from Samsung at a lower price point.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy a16 5g price in india

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is one of the most affordable phones in the Galaxy A series right now in India. The Galaxy A16 5G was launched in India in October 2024. The Galaxy A16 5G has a large screen, and brings you the 'A' series experience from Samsung at a lower price point. The device comes with IP54 rating and supports Tap & Pay. It has a large battery and runs on Android 14 out of the box. One of the major highlights of this phone is that it has six years of OS (operating system) support and six years of security updates. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G Price Cut by Rs 25,000

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G starts with 6GB+128GB for Rs 15,999 in India on Amazon. This variant had launched for Rs 19,999. On top of this, users can get no cost EMI offers and cashback on Amazon. There are more offers such as exchange offers which can discount the device further up to Rs 15,199.

There are more memory variants of the phone available on Amazon. Let's now take a look at the specifications.

Read More - Redmi Pad 2 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED display. It has a 2.4 GHz clocked CPU and supports quick share. It also has Samsung Wallet to support contactless payments. The device has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP camera and supports IP54 rating. The device also supports AI (artificial intelligence) features. There's also Voice Focus support which allows for a crystal clear voice calling experience. Getting the Galaxy A16 5G for basic usage is not a bad idea at all given the software support the device will get.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Idea88 :

Though in Mumbai 5G plan available but no unlimited plans in 4G in recharge. If recharge mumbai sim with mumbai…

India’s Daily Data War: How Jio, Airtel, and Vi Are…

Jamai Sasthi :

I am truly thankful to the owner of this web site who has shared this fantastic piece of writing at…

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

Phoenix96 :

VI undoubtedly got the messiest managment team ever. Why can't they lower their tariffs to attract customers, not saying that…

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

shivraj roy :

how much more does Vi expect from the govt? ,they already got a lot of frontend support from GOI to…

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

TheAndroidFreak :

Band 1/3/8/41 for 4G Band 78 for 5G In Mumbai Band 1/3/8/40/41 for 4G in Maharashtra. I am yet to…

Vodafone Idea Neck-to-Neck with Airtel in 5G Availability in Mumbai

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments