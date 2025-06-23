Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Price in India Lowers

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is one of the most affordable phones in the Galaxy A series right now in India. The Galaxy A16 5G was launched in India in October 2024. The Galaxy A16 5G has a large screen, and brings you the 'A' series experience from Samsung at a lower price point. The device comes with IP54 rating and supports Tap & Pay. It has a large battery and runs on Android 14 out of the box. One of the major highlights of this phone is that it has six years of OS (operating system) support and six years of security updates. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G starts with 6GB+128GB for Rs 15,999 in India on Amazon. This variant had launched for Rs 19,999. On top of this, users can get no cost EMI offers and cashback on Amazon. There are more offers such as exchange offers which can discount the device further up to Rs 15,199.

There are more memory variants of the phone available on Amazon. Let's now take a look at the specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED display. It has a 2.4 GHz clocked CPU and supports quick share. It also has Samsung Wallet to support contactless payments. The device has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP camera and supports IP54 rating. The device also supports AI (artificial intelligence) features. There's also Voice Focus support which allows for a crystal clear voice calling experience. Getting the Galaxy A16 5G for basic usage is not a bad idea at all given the software support the device will get.