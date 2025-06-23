Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in India, has actively sought the help and intervention of the Indian government to revive its business. While Vi has a pretty large customer base, it has been on a declining spiral for years. This is mostly because of the inferior network experience for the users compared to what they get with the company's competitors - Airtel and Jio. Vodafone Idea has been looking for some help in the adjusted gross revenue (AG) dues department. While the Supreme Court has said that it won't entertain any more requests from Vi in this regard, the government still has a way to help. However, the government, for now, has said that Vi has to manage its own business.









In an interaction with ET, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, said, that the government can't solve all the problems for Vodafone Idea. To do anything, the government needs to involve a lot of parties including the Prime Minister led Cabinet. Vodafone Idea keeps coming up with different proposals and alternatives to get help from the government, the minister said.

While the government hasn't really taken any action on those proposals, it never closes its doors for anyboady, Pemmasani told the publication. Vodafone Idea is in the public markets, and they have to manage their own business, according to the minister. Vodafone Idea is under a debt burden with AGR dues having the most weight on the shoulders of the company. The telco has been seeking for help in this regard, but the government is yet to do anything else. It is worth noting that Vi has already received plenty of help from the government in the past few years. The government not only deferred the dues of the sector, but also converted dues into equity in Vi to help.