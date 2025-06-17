Jio, Airtel and Vi’s Data Vouchers have a Problem

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) all made changes to their vouchers recently. Well, not exactly Airtel and Vi, but Jio definitely. All the three private telcos in India want to maximise revenue from their services, and they have a right to do so. But their strategy doesn't align well for the customer pockets all the time. Much recently, Jio also did what Airtel and Vi had done with the data vouchers. Jio, just like Airtel and Vi, decided that it would stop offering "existing validity" benefit with its data vouchers.









With the existing validity benefit, the data voucher of the users remained valid till the time their base plan is valid. So if the user recharged with a 1GB data booster, he/she could use it till the time their base plan is active. However, that's not the case anymore.

Read More - Jio Gains RMS as Airtel, Vi Lose in March 2025

Jio, Airtel and Vi Must Bring Back Data Vouchers with Existing Validity

Now all the telcos offer data vouchers, the cheap ones, with a very short validity. So if you even need 300MB of data, you need to recharge with a 1GB plan and then lose the access to unused data after a day. If some other day there's need for some more data, the user needs to recharge again. Firstly, as a consumer, recharging with 1GB vouchers again and again feels like a pain. Secondly, it also leads to wastage of money for users who don't even need that entire GB of data.

Read More - Jio Data Packs with OTT Benefits

TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) doesn't interfere with the tariffs of the telcos, but it does set guidelines for them on how they can offer their plans. The regulatory body must look into this. The data vouchers of Airtel, Jio and Vi have a problem, and that problem is wastage of money by forcing the user to recharge again and again.