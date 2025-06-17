TRAI Launches Pilot Project to Digitally Verify Consumer Consent for Commercial Communications

Reported by Kripa B

Aiming to reduce unsolicited commercial communication, TRAI introduces a digital consent framework in collaboration with RBI and telecom operators.

Highlights

  • TRAI launches digital consent pilot with RBI to combat spam.
  • Initiative involves select banks and telecom service providers.
  • Regulatory Sandbox Pilot focuses initially on banking sector.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a pilot project aimed at digitally verifying consumer consent for commercial calls and messages, in a move to curb unsolicited commercial communications and enhance consumer protection. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), involves select banks and telecom service providers (TSPs) and marks the beginning of a national rollout of a secure digital consent framework.

Also Read: Telcos Roll Out 1600 Number Series to Authenticate BFSI Transactional Calls




Regulatory Background and the Challenge of Offline Consent

Under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, businesses are allowed to contact consumers for commercial purposes, even if the latter are registered under Do Not Disturb (DND), provided explicit consent has been obtained. However, TRAI has observed a surge in spam complaints against such entities, many of whom claim to have consumer consent collected through offline or unverifiable means. In numerous instances, consumers allege that their mobile numbers were obtained through misrepresentation or unauthorized data sharing.

"TRAI has undertaken several innovative regulatory measures in recent years to curb such practices. These include allowing consumers to register complaints against unregistered telemarketers (UTMs) even without prior DND registration, and initiating large-scale disconnection of telecom resources being misused by the entities for spamming activities. However, verification of consent for commercial communication citing offline consent of consumer, remains a formidable challenge," the Ministry of Communications said on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Digital Consent Registry

To combat this, TRAI has mandated the use of a secure, interoperable Digital Consent Registry maintained by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), where entities must digitally acquire and register consumer consent for commercial communication.

This would facilitate real-time verification of consent before any commercial communication is initiated. However, for the successful operation of this consent registration framework, TRAI said onboarding of entities sending commercial communications is a necessary requirement.

Also Read: TRAI-Led JCoR Meeting Pushes for Stronger Cross-Sector Collaboration Against Digital Fraud and Spam

Pilot Rollout in Banking Sector with RBI

On June 13, 2025, TRAI issued a Direction to all TSPs to begin a Regulatory Sandbox Pilot with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and select banks, prioritizing the banking sector due to high consumer risk from financial frauds. This Pilot will test the Consent Registration Function (CRF) for its technical, operational, and regulatory robustness, aiming to scale across other sectors in the future.

TRAI says it remains committed to safeguarding consumer interest and enhancing trust in legitimate commercial communications.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

