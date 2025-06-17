Bharti Airtel IPTV Plans Now Live in Delhi

Airtel expands its IPTV service to Delhi, offering bundled internet, 350+ TV channels, and 29 OTT apps with Xstream Fiber broadband.

Highlights

  • Airtel IPTV now live in Delhi and 2,000+ cities across India.
  • IPTV service bundled free with Xstream Fiber broadband.
  • Plans start from Rs 699 with up to 1 Gbps speed options.

Bharti Airtel Launches IPTV Services in Delhi
Bharti Airtel officially launched its IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) service in the last week of March 2025 across 2,000 cities in India. At the time of launch, Airtel stated that the service would soon be available in Delhi and other regions in the coming weeks. Now, according to the website, it appears that Airtel has expanded its IPTV services to Delhi as the plans are now available. The Airtel IPTV service is bundled complimentary with Airtel Wi-Fi services, allowing users to enjoy the service with their existing broadband plans.

Airtel Xstream Fiber with IPTV Service

Airtel Xstream Fiber plans come bundled with unlimited internet, voice calling, Google One service, 29 OTT streaming apps including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, and over 350 TV channels, including HD. Airtel, at the time of the service launch, also said that as an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get up to 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans, which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App. It is likely that the same offer applies to users in Delhi as well.

Airtel IPTV Plans and Pricing

Airtel IPTV plans start from Rs 699 with Wi-Fi speeds of upto 40 Mbps and 26 streaming apps. The Rs 899 plan comes with 100 Mbps and 26 streaming apps. The Rs 1,199 plan offers upto 100 Mbps speeds and 28 streaming apps, including Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime. The Rs 1,599 plan offers 300 Mbps with 29 streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime. The 1 Gbps plan at Rs 3,999 is bundled with 29 streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime. All plans above come bundled with Google One service and over 350 TV channels.

This is a developing story...

