Jio Gains RMS as Airtel, Vi Lose in March 2025

Bharti Airtel had been enjoying the Q2 and Q3 of FY25 as it gained revenue market share (RMS) and closed the gap with Reliance Jio on the account of quicker flow through of revenues from tariff hikes. Reliance Jio had many customers on queued plans and longer term validity plans and thus was unable to get the boost in revenues at the scale Airtel did due to tariff hikes in the short-term. However, now, things are changing. Jio gained RMS in March 2025 quarter, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost. Jio gained RMS by 40 basis points (0.4%) while Airtel and Vi lost it by 43 (0.43) and 70 (0.7%) basis points during the quarter.









According to the data shared by TRAI, Airtel's RMS stood at 39.2% at the end of March 2025 quarter. Jio and Vi's RMS was 42.2% and 13.4%, respectively. Reliance Jio is expected to continue to see better effects of tariff hikes on the revenues and the RMS also for the coming quarters. Many users on the long-term yearly recharges would be recharging with the higher tariffs for the first time.

It is also worth noting that Bharti Airtel saw no growth in the average revenue per user (ARPU) in Q4 FY25. Its ARPU for two straight quarters was Rs 245. At the same time, Reliance Jio saw some growth. Jio's ARPU went up from Rs 203.3 in Q3 FY25 to Rs 206.2 in Q4 FY25. Vodafone Idea also saw marginal growth during the same time. Bharti Airtel has seen maximum growth from the tariff hikes it implemented in July 2024. The telecom operators are expected to hike tariffs again, but it isn't likely going to happen any time soon. The Q1 of FY26 is also going to paint us the picture of what's happening clearly.