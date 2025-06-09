Bharti Airtel Awards Multi-Year NOC Managed Services Contract to Ericsson

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Partnership to Drive Scalable, Intent-Based Operations Across Airtel’s 4G, 5G, FWA, and Private Networks.

Highlights

  • Airtel and Ericsson expand their long-standing partnership with a new NOC contract.
  • Ericsson to manage Airtel’s entire pan-India network using intent-based operations.
  • The deal includes support for 4G, 5G NSA/SA, FWA, Private Networks, and Network Slicing.

Bharti Airtel Awards Multi-Year NOC Managed Services Contract to Ericsson
Bharti Airtel has awarded a multi-year Network Operations Center (NOC) Managed Services contract to Ericsson. "This strategic agreement underscores Ericsson's leadership in managed services and reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional value to Airtel customers," Airtel said in a joint statement on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Also Read: Airtel 5G SA Deployment to Follow Traffic Offload, Prioritises User Experience




Focus on FWA and Network Slicing

Under the terms of the contract, Ericsson will deploy intent-based operations from its centralised NOC to manage Airtel’s network services across 4G, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing. The scope covers Airtel’s entire pan-India network and is expected to drive scale and efficiency in emerging technologies such as FWA and network slicing.

"We are excited to enhance our strong collaboration with Ericsson as we pursue our goal of creating a future-ready network that delivers an exceptional experience for our customers. We believe that these innovative technologies will empower us to meet the growing data demands of consumers in a digitally connected India," said Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Bharti Airtel.

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, noted, "By leveraging Intent-Based NOC Operations, we will enable Airtel to unlock wider service diversification to meet customer needs, thereby enabling new revenue opportunities for Airtel."

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Partners with Ericsson to Transition to 5G Standalone in India

Building on Joint 5G Core Developments

The latest development comes shortly after Airtel and Ericsson announced their work on Airtel's 5G Core, further deepening a relationship that has spanned over 25 years and multiple generations of mobile technology.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

