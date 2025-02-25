Bharti Airtel Partners with Ericsson to Transition to 5G Standalone in India

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The collaboration will enable Airtel to seamlessly transition to a commercially live, full-scale 5G Standalone network over time, bringing the high-end capabilities of 5G to their customers.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel partners with Ericsson to deploy 5G Core network solutions in India.
  • The move accelerates Airtel’s transition to a full-scale 5G Standalone (SA) network.
  • Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core will enable network slicing and API-driven monetisation.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel Partners with Ericsson for 5G Standalone Deployment in India
Bharti Airtel and Ericsson have expanded their long-standing partnership with a new collaboration to deploy Ericsson's 5G Core network solutions in India. This move will accelerate Airtel's transition to a full-scale 5G Standalone (SA) network, enhancing connectivity for millions of customers and enterprises, Bharti Airtel announced on February 25.

Also Read: Airtel Fully Ready With 5G SA FWA, Can Launch When Required: CEO




Airtel's 5G Monetisation Strategy

Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core will enable Airtel to boost network capacity, support network slicing, and introduce new monetisation opportunities through API exposure. As part of the agreement, Ericsson will also deploy its Signaling Controller and 5G SA-enabled Charging and Policy solutions to strengthen Airtel's 5G monetisation strategy.

CTO of Bharti Airtel said: "This rollout will play a pivotal role in Airtel's long-term 5G strategy, boosting network capacity and enabling the delivery of innovative, differentiated services to customers."

The Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, added: "This deployment is a significant step towards making Bharti Airtel's network 5G Standalone ready and future proof. Ericsson's dual-mode 5G core enables monetisation through network slicing-based services and network API exposure, unleashing new, innovative use cases for consumers and enterprises."

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network to Cover Over 89,000 Villages in India

25 Years of Partnership

In a joint statement, the companies said: "Ericsson is a longstanding Bharti Airtel connectivity partner with a close relationship spanning more than 25 years and covering every generation of mobile communications, including the award of Bharti Airtel's first 5G contract in India."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Atul Mohan saxena :

Worse ever network of airtel just playing with end user

Bharti Airtel Reports 120 Million 5G Users in Q3FY25 Amid…

shivraj roy :

are lol last min arm injury at home and i decided to not go ,would go this afternoon

India, UK Strengthen Collaboration in Telecom, AI, 6G, and Space…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic :iQOO Neo 11 2K display 7000 battery and snapdragon 8 Elite, crazy good combination.

Jio Delivered Fastest 5G SA Speeds Globally in Q4 2024:…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Insanity at its best. Vivo please better be better at V5 imaging chip, next year. Huawei Pura…

Jio Delivered Fastest 5G SA Speeds Globally in Q4 2024:…

TheAndroidFreak :

So did testing at Marol Naka? I wanted to mention Marol only, galti se Powai likh diya lol

India, UK Strengthen Collaboration in Telecom, AI, 6G, and Space…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments