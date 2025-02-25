Apple Announces USD 500 Billion US Investment, Expands AI and Manufacturing Efforts



Apple announced on Monday that it will spend more than USD 500 billion in the United States over the next four years. The company's largest spending commitment comes after Apple's CEO held a meeting with the President of the United States last week. The investment will support AI development, silicon engineering, advanced manufacturing, and workforce training.

Expanding AI and Advanced Manufacturing in US

According to the company, this pledge builds on Apple's long history of investing in American innovation and advanced high-skilled manufacturing and will support a wide range of initiatives across the country.

"We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we're proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this USD 500 billion commitment to our country's future," said Apple's CEO. "From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we're thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we'll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation."

The USD 500 billion commitment includes Apple's work with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, direct employment, Apple Intelligence infrastructure and data centers, corporate facilities, and Apple TV+ productions in 20 states.

As part of this package of US investments, Apple and its partners will open a new advanced manufacturing facility in Houston to produce servers that support Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that helps users write, express themselves, and get things done.

Apple will also double its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund, create an academy in Michigan to train the next generation of US manufacturers, and grow its research and development investments in the US to support fields like silicon engineering.

Apple reiterated that it remains one of the US taxpayers, having paid more than USD 75 billion in US taxes over the past five years, including USD 19 billion in 2024 alone. Currently, Apple supports more than 2.9 million jobs across the country through direct employment, work with US-based suppliers and manufacturers, and developer jobs in the iOS app economy.

Investments and Initiatives

New Houston Manufacturing Facility: Apple will open a 250,000-square-foot plant in 2026 to produce AI-optimized servers, creating thousands of jobs.

"Previously manufactured outside the US, the servers that will soon be assembled in Houston play a key role in powering Apple Intelligence, and are the foundation of Private Cloud Compute, which combines powerful AI processing with the most advanced security architecture ever deployed at scale for AI cloud computing," Apple said, noting that teams at Apple designed the servers to be energy efficient, reducing the energy demands of Apple data centers — which already run on 100 percent renewable energy.

As Apple brings Apple Intelligence to customers across the US, the company plans to continue expanding data center capacity in North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

Doubling Advanced Manufacturing Fund: Apple announced that it is doubling its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund, which was created in 2017. The commitment will now increase from USD 5 billion to USD 10 billion, including a multibillion-dollar investment to produce advanced silicon at TSMC's Fab 21 facility in Arizona. Mass production of Apple chips began last month.

Apple's suppliers already manufacture silicon in 24 factories across 12 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah. Apple said its investment in the sector also helps create thousands of jobs across the US in companies like Broadcom, Texas Instruments, Skyworks, and Qorvo.

So far, Apple's US Advanced Manufacturing Fund has supported projects in 13 states, including Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Indiana, the company said on Monday.

Expanding US R&D: Apple said it has nearly doubled its US-based advanced R&D spending and will continue to accelerate its growth. Over the next four years, Apple plans to hire 20,000 people, focusing on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning.

Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit: To help companies transition to advanced manufacturing, Apple will open the Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit. The academy will offer training programs for small businesses and workers in AI-driven advanced manufacturing techniques.