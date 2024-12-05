Meta Announces USD 10 Billion AI Data Center in Louisiana



Facebook-parent Meta, in partnership with Louisiana Economic Development (LED), has announced plans for a USD 10 billion artificial intelligence (AI) data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana. Spanning 4 million square feet on 2,250 acres, the facility will be the Meta's largest in the world. Construction is slated to begin this month and will continue through 2030.

Infrastructure Investment in Louisiana

According to Meta, the project is projected to create 500 direct jobs in Richland Parish and over 1,000 indirect jobs, as per LED estimates. Additionally, it will employ 5,000 workers during peak construction. Meta also plans to invest USD 200 million in local infrastructure, including roads and water systems and will prioritise hiring and sourcing locally.

"Meta's investment establishes the region as an anchor in Louisiana's rapidly expanding tech sector, revitalises one of our state's beautiful rural areas, and creates opportunities for Louisiana workers to fill high-paying jobs of the future," said Governor Jeff Landry.

Location and Data Center Plans

Designed to power AI workloads, the facility will support Meta's platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads. "Hyperscaler data centers such as the one planned for Richland Parish are housed in huge physical structures designed to process the vast amounts of data required to support digital technologies, including AI workloads," Meta said.

The facility will be the largest of more than 20 Meta data centers around the world. Once operational, the Richland Parish Data Center will be optimised for Meta's AI workloads, the company confirmed.

"Meta is building the future of human connection and the technology that makes it possible. And this data center will be an important part of that mission," said Kevin Janda, Meta Director of Data Center Strategy. "Richland Parish in Louisiana is an outstanding location for Meta to call home for a number of reasons. It provides great access to infrastructure, a reliable grid, a business-friendly climate, and wonderful community partners that have helped us move this project forward."

Meta’s Commitment to Renewable Energy

Meta has committed to operating the center on 100 percent renewable energy through partnerships with Entergy, adding 1,500 MW of green power to Louisiana's grid. Additionally, Meta will contribute USD 1 million annually to Entergy's low-income energy assistance program and restore more water than it consumes at the data center by investing in water restoration projects in Louisiana.

Meta is expected to benefit from Louisiana's new incentive program, which offers state and local sales and use tax rebates on qualifying data center equipment purchases or leases. Construction is expected to continue through 2030, with site work beginning in December.