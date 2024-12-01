Meta Plans USD 10 Billion Subsea Cable to Manage Global Data Traffic: Report



Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is reportedly planning to build its first fully owned, large-scale fiber-optic subsea cable extending around the globe. The project, spanning over 40,000 kilometers, is expected to require an investment of more than USD 10 billion. It aims to enhance Meta's infrastructure to meet the growing demand for data usage driven by its artificial intelligence (AI) products and services, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Investment in AI Infrastructure

With this initiative, Meta seeks to establish a reliable infrastructure to support its AI business by taking control of data-carrying subsea cables. Notably, for the first time, Meta will be the sole owner and user of such a cable, the report highlighted.

As the second-largest driver of internet usage globally, Meta's platforms account for 10 percent of all fixed internet traffic and 22 percent of mobile internet traffic. With investments in AI anticipated to further increase this usage, the company is laying the groundwork for robust infrastructure to sustain its operations.

Early States of Project

The report noted that the subsea cable project is still in its early stages. While plans have been outlined, physical construction has not yet begun, and the budget details remain undisclosed. The project is expected to be formally announced in early 2025, when Meta will provide specifics about the cable's route, capacity, and the rationale for undertaking this initiative.

Challenges in Execution

Given the scale of the endeavour, it could take several years for the cable to become fully operational. Analysts cited in the report pointed out a tight supply of cable-laying ships, which are currently booked out several years in advance, making resource availability a significant challenge.

W Shaped Global Cable

The planned cable route is expected to stretch from the East Coast of the United States to India via South Africa, then loop back to the West Coast of the United States via Australia, forming a "W" shape across the globe. Once completed, the cable will provide Meta with a dedicated data traffic route, marking a significant milestone in its infrastructure strategy. Previously, such dedicated infrastructure was typically owned and built by telecommunications companies.