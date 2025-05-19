Nvidia and Foxconn Team Up to Build AI Factory Supercomputer in Taiwan



Nvidia and Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group announced on Sunday, May 18, an expansion of their longstanding partnership to develop a state-of-the-art AI factory supercomputer in Taiwan in collaboration with the Taiwanese government. This facility will be equipped with 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, delivering AI infrastructure to researchers, startups, and industries across the region.

Also Read: AI: Nvidia AI Factories in Saudi Arabia, DataVolt-Supermicro Deal, AWS-Humain AI Zone and More









Boosting Taiwan's AI Ecosystem

Foxconn, through its subsidiary Big Innovation Company, will provide the AI infrastructure as an official Nvidia Cloud Partner. The AI factory is designed to significantly enhance AI computing availability, fostering innovation within Taiwan's technology ecosystem. The Taiwan National Science and Technology Council will leverage this supercomputer to provide AI cloud computing resources to the Taiwan technology ecosystem, accelerating AI development and adoption in various sectors.

Semiconductor manufacturer TSMC plans to utilise the system to advance its research and development capabilities, achieving performance levels far exceeding those of previous-generation systems.

Alliance to Advance AI in Taiwan

"AI has ignited a new industrial revolution — science and industry will be transformed," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. "We are delighted to partner with Foxconn and Taiwan to help build Taiwan's AI infrastructure, and to support TSMC and other leading companies to advance innovation in the age of AI and robotics."

"We're building computing infrastructure to scale the next generation of breakthroughs across Taiwan," said Young Liu, chairman and CEO of Foxconn. "By building this AI factory with Nvidia and TSMC, we are laying the groundwork to connect people in Taiwan as well as government organisations and enterprises such as TSMC to accelerate innovation and empower industries."

"By harnessing advanced AI infrastructure, we empower our researchers to accelerate breakthroughs in semiconductor technology, enabling next-generation solutions for our customers and the world," said C C Wei, chairman and CEO of TSMC. "Leveraging this AI factory reinforces our commitment to pushing the limits of AI-driven innovation."

Also Read: Microsoft to Increase European Data Center Capacity by 40 Percent, Announces Five Digital Commitments

"Our plan is to create an AI-focused industrial ecosystem in southern Taiwan," said Minister Wu Cheng-Wen of the National Science and Technology Council. "We are focused on investing in innovative research, developing a strong AI industry and encouraging the everyday use of AI tools. Our ultimate goal is to create a smart AI island filled with smart cities, and we look forward to collaborating with Nvidia and Hon Hai to make this vision a reality."

Big Innovation Cloud AI factory

The Big Innovation Cloud AI factory will feature Nvidia's Blackwell Ultra systems, including the Nvidia GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution with NVLink, Quantum InfiniBand, and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking. Big Innovation Cloud also intends to participate in Nvidia's DGX Cloud Lepton marketplace, providing easy access to GPU resources for startups, research institutions, and established enterprises.

Also Read: Nvidia Announces USD 500 Billion Investment in US for AI Chip Production

Transforming Manufacturing with AI

Foxconn plans to use the AI supercomputer to enhance automation and efficiency across its core areas of focus: smart cities, electric vehicles, and manufacturing. The facility will optimise connected transportation systems, support advanced driver-assistance technologies, and streamline manufacturing processes through AI-driven analytics and digital twin technologies.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.