AI: Nvidia AI Factories in Saudi Arabia, DataVolt-Supermicro Deal, AWS-Humain AI Zone and More



US technology companies announced on Tuesday new artificial intelligence (AI) deals in the Middle East, as President Donald J Trump announced USD 600 billion in commitments from Saudi Arabia to invest in the United States during a state tour of Gulf states. The White House on May 13, 2025, said Saudi Arabian firm DataVolt will invest USD 20 billion in AI data centers and energy infrastructure in the United States. Alphabet's Google, DataVolt, Oracle, Salesforce, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Uber are committing to invest USD 80 billion in cutting-edge transformative technologies in both countries, the White House said. Cisco said it had reached an agreement with UAE's AI firm G42 "to assess the potential" to co-develop and jointly deploy AI-powered cybersecurity technologies.

Also Read: Microsoft to Increase European Data Center Capacity by 40 Percent, Announces Five Digital Commitments









The first deals under the announcement strengthen America's energy security, defence industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals, according to the White House. Read about the commitments and partnerships in detail below:

1. DataVolt and Supermicro Sign USD 20 Billion Deal to Power AI Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and US

DataVolt, a Saudi Arabian data center developer, has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Super Micro Computer (Supermicro), a global provider of energy-efficient, high-performance server technologies. The USD 20 billion agreement will accelerate the deployment of ultra-dense GPU platforms and rack systems for DataVolt's hyperscale AI campuses in both Saudi Arabia and the United States.

"Our vision is to pair gigawatt-class renewable and net zero green hydrogen power with the industry's most advanced server technology, giving customers access to unprecedented scale and sustainability. Partnering with Supermicro guarantees us a US-made supply chain for critical GPU systems and positions DataVolt to accelerate our investment plans," said Rajit Nanda, CEO of DataVolt.

"We are excited to partner with DataVolt and continue expanding our manufacturing efforts in the United States," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "By working together, we will bring cutting-edge AI and compute infrastructure, enabling the Kingdom's vision of becoming a global hub for technology and innovation."

DataVolt said the deal deepens the strategic bond between the companies and marks a major milestone and commitment to artificial intelligence and data center solutions.

Also Read: Nvidia Announces USD 500 Billion Investment in US for AI Chip Production

2. Nvidia and Saudi Arabia to Build AI Factories

Nvidia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced partnerships to transform the country into a global powerhouse in AI, cloud and enterprise computing, digital twins and robotics. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said that the effort will harness sovereign AI infrastructure and expertise to propel Saudi Arabia to the ranks of global hyperscale AI leaders.

Nvidia and Saudi organisations will work together on several key initiatives, including:

Humain, the new full AI value chain subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia to drive the next wave of artificial intelligence development, leveraging Nvidia platforms and expertise to establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in AI.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday launched Humain, a company to develop and manage artificial intelligence technologies in Saudi Arabia under its Vision 2030 programme.

Humain is making a major investment to build AI factories in Saudi Arabia with a projected capacity of up to 500 megawatts, powered by several hundred thousand of Nvidia's advanced GPUs over the next five years. The first phase of deployment will be an 18,000 Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with Nvidia InfiniBand networking.

These hyperscale AI data centers will provide a secure foundational infrastructure for training and deploying sovereign AI models at scale, enabling industries across Saudi Arabia and worldwide to accelerate innovation and digital transformation, the joint statement said.

Humain will deploy the Nvidia Omniverse platform as a multi-tenant system to drive acceleration of the new era of physical AI and robotics through simulation, optimisation and operation of physical environments by new human-AI-led solutions. This will allow industries such as manufacturing, logistics and energy to create fully integrated digital twins, boosting efficiency, safety and sustainability while fast-tracking the Kingdom's journey toward Industry 4.0.

"AI, like electricity and internet, is essential infrastructure for every nation," Huang said. "Together with Humain, we are building AI infrastructure for the people and companies of Saudi Arabia to realise the bold vision of the Kingdom."

"Our partnership with Nvidia is a bold step forward in realising the Kingdom's ambitions to lead in AI and advanced digital infrastructure," said Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain. "Together, we are building the capacity, capability and a new globally enabled community to shape a future powered by intelligent technology and empowered people."

"This collaboration with Humain marks a turning point, building the AI factories of the future, unlocking compute and powering the next era of physical AI," said Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology. "This lays the groundwork for a new industrial revolution, anchored in advanced infrastructure, talent and global ambition. This is how Saudi Arabia continues to lead as a partner of choice in shaping the future of AI."

To support this transformation, Humain and Nvidia said they will collaborate on large-scale upskilling and training initiatives, providing thousands of Saudi citizens and developers with hands-on experience in advanced AI, simulation, robotics and digital twin technologies.

Nvidia and the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) will deploy up to 5,000 Blackwell GPUs for a sovereign AI factory and enable smart city solutions. Nvidia and SDAIA will train government and university scientists and engineers on how to develop and deploy models for physical and agentic AI.

Aramco Digital will develop AI computing infrastructure, collaborate with Nvidia's startup ecosystem, establish AI enterprise platforms, and create an engineering and robotics center of excellence, including Nvidia platforms.

"This partnership with Nvidia reflects SDAIA's commitment to harnessing and advancing the potential of data and AI through continuous innovation," said Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, president of the SDAIA.

Nvidia says these initiatives will help industries such as energy, manufacturing and logistics to develop and deploy innovative solutions using the power of AI and digital twins to fuel growth and prosperity throughout the region while boosting efficiency, safety and sustainability.

Also Read: India’s AI Surge May Require 50 Million Sq Ft More Real Estate for Data Centres by 2030: Deloitte

3. Qualcomm and Aramco Digital Announce Collaboration to Advance Edge AI and Industrial IoT in Saudi Arabia

Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco Digital have announced their intent to enter into a strategic collaboration aimed at developing, deploying, and commercialising edge artificial intelligence (AI) and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies in Saudi Arabia.

Under the proposed agreement, Aramco Digital will aim to develop and commercialise a range of advanced edge AI industrial devices and end-to-end solutions powered by products and services from Qualcomm Technologies. These solutions will target diverse industry sectors across the Kingdom, with a focus on improving operational efficiency, enhancing safety and sustainability, and enabling innovations in areas such as predictive maintenance, visual anomaly detection, worker assistance, and asset management.

The collaboration will utilise Aramco Digital's 450 MHz 5G industrial network to connect intelligent edge devices—including smartphones, rugged industrial equipment, robots, drones, cameras, and sensors—powered by Qualcomm's AI and connectivity technologies. The two companies also plan to jointly develop capabilities for the deployment, management, and continuous updating of AI models on edge devices, ensuring adaptability and scalability in dynamic industrial environments.

"By combining cutting-edge AI and 5G technologies, we not only aim to enable smarter solutions but also lay the foundation for a safer, more efficient, and sustainable future for industries across the Kingdom," said Nabil A. Al Nuiam, chief executive officer, Aramco Digital.

"Combining our expertise in on-device AI, wireless connectivity and power-efficient computing with Aramco Digital's 5G 450 MHz industrial network and extensive experience in the energy industry will enable rapid development of advanced industrial IoT solutions to drive the next wave of digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated.

The two companies agreed on this strategic cooperation during the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, taking place as part of the official visit of the President of the United States to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

4. Google Cloud and PIF Advance USD 10 Billion AI Hub in Saudi Arabia

Google Cloud and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) have announced the next phase of their strategic partnership to build and operate a global artificial intelligence (AI) hub in the Kingdom. The initiative, first revealed in late 2024, is backed by a joint USD 10 billion investment and aims to drive AI-powered innovation and growth for both Saudi and US companies operating in the region.

Launched in collaboration with Saudi technology firm Humain, the AI hub is poised to become a regional center for advanced AI development. According to a study by Access Partnership commissioned by Google Cloud, the project is expected to generate approximately USD 35 billion in economic benefits for the United States and support around 11,000 American jobs by 2040. The impact stems from increased AI and cloud adoption, as well as the integration of US talent and technologies in the hub’s development and operations.

Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, emphasised the significance of the initiative: "We are proud of this partnership for a global AI hub that will accelerate the application of AI to deliver innovation, economic growth and societal benefits to Saudi Arabia and to global companies doing business in the region. In addition, together we will create highly-skilled jobs and deliver AI training programs to open new, rewarding career pathways for Saudis."

The AI hub will deliver three major outcomes:

Deployment of AI Technologies and Cloud Infrastructure: Google's AI models—such as Gemini (multimodal foundation models), Imagen (image generation), and Veo (video generation)—will be made available in Saudi Arabia. These technologies will be supported by high-performance infrastructure, including the latest GPUs and TPUs developed through Google's investment in custom silicon.

Regional Empowerment Through Cloud Access: Organisations across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will gain local access to Google Cloud's global technology stack. This is expected to support regional expansion of digital products and services and increase competitiveness on a global scale.

Strengthening US AI Leadership: The hub will enable American AI developers and businesses to access a new market in Saudi Arabia. US-based companies across sectors such as healthcare, finance, and retail will be able to deploy AI-powered services in the Kingdom, with projected AI-related revenues reaching USD 20 billion.

The AI hub will serve as an expansion of the existing Google Cloud region in Dammam, which is part of the company's current global network of 42 cloud regions, Google Cloud said on May 13, 2025.

5. Cisco Announces New AI Initiatives in the Middle East

Networking and Security company Cisco announced a series of strategic initiatives across all phases of the AI revolution in the United States and in the Middle East region. These new initiatives place Cisco at the center of the AI revolution in the Gulf, providing world-class and trusted technology together with other Cisco partners, the company said on May 13, 2025.

"The Gulf region's AI revolution is truly impressive, and Cisco is proud to play a key role in ensuring it is implemented intelligently, securely, and with trusted partners to drive maximum value for governments, businesses, and consumers," said CEO Chuck Robbins.

"The pace of AI innovation today is unprecedented, and yet, what we're able to do today is just a fraction of what will be possible in just a few years," said Jeetu Patel, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. "For countries, organisations, and industries, the time to invest in key infrastructure, AI safety and security, and new skill development is now. Cisco is developing the critical technologies of the AI-era, and we're thrilled to be working across the Gulf to maximise their impact."

Key investments and strategic partnerships include:

1. AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP): Cisco announced that it will collaborate with the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), which is led by BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), MGX, Microsoft, Nvidia and xAI. AIP will initially seek to unlock USD 30 billion in capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations. Cisco said its addition as a technology partner to AIP, further strengthens the AIP platform as it seeks to invest in secure, efficient and scalable infrastructure to support AI workloads.

2. Strategic Partnership with Humain in Saudi Arabia: Cisco has entered a collaboration with Humain, Saudi Arabia's new AI enterprise, to help build the world's most open, scalable, resilient and cost-efficient AI infrastructure. Cisco says this collaboration will set a new standard for how AI infrastructure is designed, secured and delivered – combining its global expertise with the Kingdom's bold AI ambitions. The multi-year initiative aims to position the country as a global leader in digital innovation.

3. Expanded Collaboration with G42 in the UAE: Cisco will extend its strategic partnership with G42 to further advance AI innovation and infrastructure development in the UAE. The collaboration focuses on Cisco's AI portfolio and AI-native solutions and services, along with G42's deep regional roots, AI infrastructure expertise, and global footprint, including a potential joint Go-To-Market initiative.

G42 announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cisco aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and infrastructure development across public and private sectors.

Commenting on the signing, Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42, said, "This MoU with Cisco reflects our shared interest in exploring how AI infrastructure and innovation can be scaled responsibly and securely across markets. As G42 continues to expand its international footprint, we welcome the opportunity to align with organisations that value open collaboration, trusted ecosystems, and long-term impact. We look forward to identifying areas where our combined capabilities can support governments, enterprises, and communities in harnessing the full potential of AI."

Additionally, Cisco and G42 will work together to assess the potential to co-develop and jointly deploy AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, as well as a reference architecture that integrates Cisco's networking, security, and infrastructure solutions specifically designed for high-performance computing. This collaboration aims to help customers build and secure AI-ready data centers and develop AI workloads effectively.

Chuck Robbins, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cisco, added, "AI is fundamentally changing our world and to truly unlock its potential, we need to build a strong global ecosystem. Cisco is proud to join forces with G42 to deliver cutting-edge AI and digital infrastructure solutions to our customers at scale. Cisco is committed to supporting G42's transformative vision for AI."

4. Qatar's Digital Transformation: Qatar's Ministry of Interior and Cisco signed a letter of intent to collaborate on Qatar's digital transformation, AI, infrastructure development and cybersecurity.

Also Read: IBM: Seven Key AI Announcements From April 2025

6. AWS and Humain Announce Investment to Establish AI Zone in Saudi Arabia

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud unit of Amazon, and Saudi Arabia's national AI company, Humain, have announced plans to invest over USD 5 billion in a strategic partnership to build a first-of-its-kind "AI Zone" in the Kingdom.

The AI Zone will feature multiple innovative capabilities, including dedicated AWS AI infrastructure with advanced semiconductors, UltraCluster networks for faster AI training and inference, and access to key AWS services such as Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon Q. These technologies will underpin the development of generative AI applications across sectors including government, energy, healthcare, and education.

The announcement comes in addition to AWS's previously announced USD 5.3 billion investment to build a new AWS region in Saudi Arabia, set to launch in 2026. This latest commitment with the new AI Zone is an additional investment to grow global and local demand for advanced AI services in the Kingdom, and is part of AWS's long-term commitment to bring its infrastructure and services to Saudi Arabia, the company announced on May 13, 2025.

With Amazon Bedrock in Saudi Arabia, businesses and government organisations can access high-performing models from leading AI companies to develop genAI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. Amazon Q, which Amazon claims is the world's most capable coding assistant, also enables organisations to build genAI-powered assistants to answer questions, provide summaries, generate content, and complete tasks based on enterprise data.

Through this collaboration, Humain plans to develop AI solutions using AWS technologies for its end customers. Further, Humain will work with AWS on the development of a unified AI agent marketplace, simplifying the discovery, deployment, and management of AI software for the Saudi Arabia government. The collaboration also intends to spur the growth of Large Language Models (LLMs), including Arabic Large Language Models (ALLaM), while spearheading wide adoption of AI in organisations and industries across the Gulf Region and beyond, Amazon added.

Training Talent and Fuelling Startups

Working with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), AWS said it has committed to train 100,000 citizens from the Kingdom in cloud computing and generative AI through the Amazon Academy. The academy offers free certifications, including the newest AWS AI Practitioner and AWS Machine Learning Engineer Associate certifications.

Additionally, AWS and Humain are launching targeted initiatives to support women's participation in the tech workforce, including the AWS Saudi Arabia Women's Skills Initiative, which aims to train 10,000 women in AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials in partnership with Skillsoft Global Knowledge.

Global and Economic Impact

The economic impact of this initiative is expected to be far-reaching. According to PwC, AI could contribute USD 130 billion to Saudi Arabia's GDP by 2030, representing over 40 percent of the estimated USD 320 billion in AI-driven economic value across the Middle East.

"This collaboration to build an AI Zone in Saudi Arabia will enable innovations across all industries using AWS's advanced AI offerings, and reflects our commitment to support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030," said Matt Garman, CEO, Amazon Web Services. "Together, we will empower customers with cost-effective and secure cloud technologies, fuel innovation and economic growth across the nation, and enable Humain to appeal to customers globally."

"Humain's partnership with AWS is a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia's journey to become a global leader in AI," said Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain. "By leveraging AWS's world-class cloud infrastructure and AI expertise and Humain’s full-stack AI capabilities, we are creating an offering that will attract global investment and talent, thereby driving our digital transformation agenda forward."

7. Salesforce Announces USD 500 Million Investment in Saudi Arabia to Drive AI Innovation and Growth

Salesforce, in February 2025 at LEAP, announced plans to invest USD 500 million in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The investment also aims to spur workforce development through AI skilling and expand Salesforce's local partner ecosystem to support local businesses.

As part of this expansion, Salesforce will bring Hyperforce, its next-generation platform architecture, to Saudi Arabia. Delivered through a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hyperforce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enables Salesforce's global customer base to run workloads locally through a distributed public cloud infrastructure.

Salesforce said this expansion also allows local businesses and talent to leverage Salesforce and its products while ensuring trust by remaining compliant with local regulations.

"We are entering a new era where autonomous AI agents working with humans are transforming workforces and businesses across the globe," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. "With Agentforce, Hyperforce, and our global partner ecosystem, we are empowering Saudi organisations to deliver unprecedented levels of productivity, growth, and customer success."