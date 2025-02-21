DataVolt to Develop AI-Ready Data Center in Riyadh



DataVolt, a developer and operator of digital infrastructure, has signed a land lease agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) to build a state-of-the-art, AI-ready data center in Riyadh. The 55,000-square-meter facility will be located in the First Technology Park in east Riyadh. "The data center facility will be designed for advanced AI processing and will serve growing demand from hyperscalers, cloud and content providers, and enterprises in the KSA," DataVolt announced on February 20.

Also Read: Neom and DataVolt Partner to Build USD 5 Billion AI Data Center in Oxagon









AI-Ready Data Center in Riyadh

The company said it will build a sustainable data center facility on the plot with cooling systems and optimized energy solutions, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's sustainability goals. The facility will be built with an "advanced circularity approach" to minimise environmental impact.

"We are providing mission-critical digital infrastructure that will support the KSA's position as a global leader in AI while offering customers sustainable data center solutions. Over many months, we have worked in collaboration with MODON to develop this project and we are proud to move forward and deliver another state-of-the-art facility," said Rajit Nanda, CEO of DataVolt.

Also Read: Fluidstack to Build AI Supercomputer in France with EUR 10 Billion Investment

AI Innovation with Minimal Environmental Impact

DataVolt highlighted that its investors and team have developed and operated over 20GW of renewable energy assets across nine countries, deploying scalable and cost-effective solutions. "Its unique approach increases operational efficiencies, reduces carbon emissions, and enables customers to grow their digital footprint while meeting sustainability goals," the company said.

"The opportunity in artificial intelligence is accelerating and we are focused on both enabling AI innovation while ensuring we minimize its impact on the environment. We have the technology, expertise, and talent to deliver trusted sustainable data center facilities and ensure that society benefits from a cleaner and greener digital economy," Nanda added.

Investment in Saudi Arabia

The latest development is part of a broader USD 5 billion investment in Saudi Arabia's digital infrastructure.