Lambda Secures USD 480 Million to Expand AI Cloud Platform

Reported by Kripa B 0

New capital positions Lambda as the leading platform for large-scale AI cloud infrastructure, AI inferencing, and open source AI chat, the company said.

Highlights

  • Expansion of Lambda Cloud platform, Inference API, and Chat AI Assistant.
  • Introduction of 1-Click Clusters for self-serve GPU model training.
  • JPMorgan acted as private placement agent for financing.

Follow Us

Lambda Secures USD 480 Million to Expand AI Cloud Platform
Lambda, the AI Developer Cloud company, has raised USD 480 million in a Series D funding round, bringing its total equity capital to USD 863 million. The round was co-led by Andra Capital and SGW, with participation from new investors, including Andrej Karpathy, ARK Invest, Fincadia Advisors, G Squared, In-Q-Tel (IQT), KHK and Partners, and Nvidia. Strategic investments came from Pegatron, Supermicro, Wistron, and Wiwynn, alongside existing investors such as 1517, Crescent Cove, and USIT.

Also Read: Lambda Partners with SK Telecom to Launch AI Cloud Services in South Korea




Expanding AI Infrastructure and Services

Lambda provides infrastructure, cloud services and software for the fine-tuning, training, and inferencing of AI models. Following the company’s last funding announcement in April, Lambda said it has grown rapidly.

"AI is fundamentally restructuring our economy. Lambda is investing billions of dollars to build the software platform and infrastructure powering AI," said Lambda CEO and co-founder Stephen Balaban. "We build software tools that delight the AI Developer, and a platform that truly puts AI into the hands of the many. This investment will accelerate the expansion of the Lambda Cloud platform, Lambda Model Inference API, and Lambda Chat AI Assistant."

Also Read: Glassbox Raises USD 1.2 Million to Transform Spreadsheet for AI-Enabled Corporate Transactions

Driving the Next Wave of AI Innovation

Since its last funding round in April, the company has expanded its SOC 2 compliance to Type 2, enhancing security for its public cloud platform. Lambda also introduced 1-Click Clusters, the first self-serve, on-demand GPU clusters for AI training. Additionally, it launched the Lambda Inference API and Lambda Chat AI Assistant, enabling hosted access to open-source AI models like DeepSeek R1.

Also Read: Jump Secures USD 20 Million Funding to Expand AI Solutions for Financial Advisors

"In a landscape where speed and scalability are paramount, Lambda’s deep understanding of AI hardware and software provides developers with critical infrastructure to stay ahead of the curve," said Paul Tuan, Managing Partner of Andra Capital. "We're confident that Lambda's solutions will be central to powering the next wave of AI-driven innovation and delivering tangible value across industries."

JPMorgan served as the private placement agent for the financing.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Nokia/Ericsson network Band 1 10Mhz Vi network gives 100-120Mbps in my circle. If on Airtel network, band 1 10Mhz is…

Can BSNL Make a Comeback Ever

vinay kumar :

Bsnl volte works every where even in roaming. I am getting volte in chennai for my Andhra pradesh circle sim

Can BSNL Make a Comeback Ever

vinay kumar :

It won't be 100mbps there are chances of getting 60-70 mbps if there is no speed cap.I have already tested…

Can BSNL Make a Comeback Ever

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio will cover 5G by 2026 on Band 3/40 as well. They are waiting for Airtel+Vi band 3 spectrum to…

India to Operate Entirely on 5G by 2026, Developing Indigenous…

TheAndroidFreak :

In India, postpaid consumers pay high prices than Prepaid consumers, but consumers don't get service as well. Network is far…

Du Launches 5G VoNR Service in UAE

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments