Lambda Secures USD 480 Million to Expand AI Cloud Platform



Lambda, the AI Developer Cloud company, has raised USD 480 million in a Series D funding round, bringing its total equity capital to USD 863 million. The round was co-led by Andra Capital and SGW, with participation from new investors, including Andrej Karpathy, ARK Invest, Fincadia Advisors, G Squared, In-Q-Tel (IQT), KHK and Partners, and Nvidia. Strategic investments came from Pegatron, Supermicro, Wistron, and Wiwynn, alongside existing investors such as 1517, Crescent Cove, and USIT.

Expanding AI Infrastructure and Services

Lambda provides infrastructure, cloud services and software for the fine-tuning, training, and inferencing of AI models. Following the company’s last funding announcement in April, Lambda said it has grown rapidly.

"AI is fundamentally restructuring our economy. Lambda is investing billions of dollars to build the software platform and infrastructure powering AI," said Lambda CEO and co-founder Stephen Balaban. "We build software tools that delight the AI Developer, and a platform that truly puts AI into the hands of the many. This investment will accelerate the expansion of the Lambda Cloud platform, Lambda Model Inference API, and Lambda Chat AI Assistant."

Driving the Next Wave of AI Innovation

Since its last funding round in April, the company has expanded its SOC 2 compliance to Type 2, enhancing security for its public cloud platform. Lambda also introduced 1-Click Clusters, the first self-serve, on-demand GPU clusters for AI training. Additionally, it launched the Lambda Inference API and Lambda Chat AI Assistant, enabling hosted access to open-source AI models like DeepSeek R1.

"In a landscape where speed and scalability are paramount, Lambda’s deep understanding of AI hardware and software provides developers with critical infrastructure to stay ahead of the curve," said Paul Tuan, Managing Partner of Andra Capital. "We're confident that Lambda's solutions will be central to powering the next wave of AI-driven innovation and delivering tangible value across industries."

JPMorgan served as the private placement agent for the financing.