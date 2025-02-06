Jump Secures USD 20 Million Funding to Expand AI Solutions for Financial Advisors



Jump, an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider for financial advisors, has raised USD 20 million in a Series A funding round led by Battery Ventures, with participation from Citi Ventures, and existing investors Sorenson Capital, and Pelion Ventures Partners. This brings Jump's total funding to USD 24.6 million as it aims to expand its AI-powered advisor tools.

AI-Powered Productivity for Financial Advisors

Jump is used as a productivity tool and has gained traction among financial advisors, from solo practitioners to large firms. With this funding, Jump plans to accelerate product innovation, build a suite of advisor-specific AI workflows and agentic AI work outputs. "Jump will also expand sales and support to meet 'intense market demand', deepening industry partnerships," the company said.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jump and lead this Series A round," said Dharmesh Thakker, general partner at Battery Ventures. "As the wealth industry transitions into the AI era, Jump has quickly become the default choice for individual financial advisors and enterprise leaders looking to adopt this transformative technology in a safe, practical way."

Industry Adoption

Jump's AI assistant integrates with platforms like Zoom, Teams, Salesforce, Wealthbox, and Redtail, automating meeting preparation, notetaking, compliance documentation, and CRM updates, as well as handling financial planning data and client follow-ups.

Since its public launch in January 2024, the company, according to the official release, has reported a monthly growth rate of over 35 percent, securing partnerships with firms like LPL Financial, Sanctuary Wealth, Integrated Partners and Mission Wealth.

Recognition

Advisors using Jump report saving an average of one hour per workday, with some saving even more. The company has also received industry recognition, including the Wealthtech Startup of the Year award from Datos and three WealthManagement "Wealthies" awards, the company said.

"On our path to empower advisors and their clients to thrive in the age of AI, our easy-to-use, compliant solution is quickly becoming the standard to help advisors save massive time and enhance client engagement," said Parker Ence, chief executive officer and co-founder of Jump. "We are incredibly grateful to our customers, partners and team members who embraced this vision early and helped spread the word, driving our growth almost entirely through word of mouth."

AI Meeting Assistant

Jump says its AI meeting assistant, built for financial advisors and other financial services professionals, was created based on input from thousands of advisor teams.

"Jump is helping advisors reclaim their time and focus on building stronger client relationships," said Jelena Zec, director of venture investing at Citi Ventures. "As the clear leader in this space, they are redefining what's possible for advisors while meeting enterprise compliance requirements for safe AI implementation – we're excited to invest in a company that has the potential to shape the future of the industry."