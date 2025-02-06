Google Expands Gemini 2.0 Lineup with New AI Models and Updates

Google launches Gemini 2.0 Flash, Pro (Experimental), and Flash-Lite, expanding its AI offerings with improved performance, affordability, and multimodal capabilities.

Highlights

  • Google launches Gemini 2.0 Flash for high-speed, low-latency AI applications.
  • The Flash Thinking Experimental model combines speed with complex reasoning.
  • Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite is Google's most affordable AI model, now in public preview.

Google has expanded its Gemini 2.0 model lineup, making its latest artificial intelligence (AI) models more widely available. The company announced the general availability of Gemini 2.0 Flash, an updated version of its high-performance, low-latency model, via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. Google launched its Gemini 2.0 AI model in December 2024, which the company had previously said was built for the agentic era. Additionally, Google also launched a new model with cheap pricing to compete with low-cost artificial intelligence models like that of DeepSeek.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Now Generally Available

"We're making the updated Gemini 2.0 Flash generally available via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. Developers can now build production applications with 2.0 Flash," said Koray Kavukcuoglu, CTO of Google DeepMind, on behalf of the Gemini team, in a blog post on Wednesday.

First introduced at I/O 2024, the Flash series of models is a workhorse model capable of multimodal reasoning across vast amounts of information, with a context window of 1 million tokens.

"2.0 Flash is now generally available to more people across our AI products, alongside improved performance in key benchmarks, with image generation and text-to-speech coming soon," Google said.

Introducing Gemini 2.0 Pro (Experimental)

Additionally, Google introduced Gemini 2.0 Pro (Experimental), which the company says is its best model for coding and complex reasoning, featuring a 2 million token context window. This experimental model is now accessible to developers in Google AI Studio, Vertex AI, and Gemini Advanced users.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental

The 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model, first updated earlier this year to combine high-speed processing with complex reasoning, is now rolling out to Gemini app users on both desktop and mobile.

Google's Cheap AI Model

Another major release is Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, which Google says is its most cost-efficient AI model to date. It maintains the speed and affordability of its predecessor, 1.5 Flash, while delivering improved performance. This model is now in public preview in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI, according to Google.

Commitment to AI Safety

Google also reaffirmed its commitment to AI safety, highlighting new reinforcement learning techniques and automated red teaming to mitigate risks like indirect prompt injection.

For example, Google highlighted that its Gemini 2.0 lineup was built with new reinforcement learning techniques that use Gemini itself to critique its responses. "This resulted in more accurate and targeted feedback and improved the model's ability to handle sensitive prompts," Google said.

