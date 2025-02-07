Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has three plans on offer which come bundled with SonyLIV OTT (over-the-top) benefit. Users can also purchase SonyLIV from outside, but getting it free with a prepaid plan is also not a bad option. There are three plans which cost Rs 95, Rs 408, and Rs 998. The Rs 95 plan is a prepaid data voucher while the Rs 408 and Rs 998 plans are regular service validity bundled prepaid plans. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans.









Read More - Jio, Airtel and Vi Cheapest Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea SonyLIV Prepaid Plans Listed and Detailed

The Rs 95 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 14 days of validity and offers users 4GB of data. This plan doesn't bundle service validity for the users. The OTT benefit bundled with this plan is SonyLIV Mobile for 28 days.

Second on the list is the Rs 408 plan. With the Rs 408 prepaid plan from Vi, users get 28 days of service validity for their SIM. There is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day bundled along with 2GB of daily data and SonyLIV Mobile benefit for 28 days. This is Vi Hero Unlimited plan with which users will also get Binge All Night benefit, Weekend Data Rollover facility and Data Delights offer.

Read More - Airtel and Vodafone Idea Q3 FY25 Results Date and Details

Lastly, there's the Rs 998 prepaid plan. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The additional benefits bundled with the plan are SonyLIV Mobile for 84 days Vi Hero Unlimited benefits which includes Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

These are the three prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea with which users can get a free access to the premium content of SonyLIV Mobile. Note that SonyLIV Mobile only allows users to watch content on mobile phones.