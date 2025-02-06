Jio, Airtel and Vi Cheapest Postpaid Plans

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the three major telecom operators in India that have 4G present in every nook and corner of the country. Thus, they command almost all of the postpaid mobile market share. Today, we will take a look at the cheapest or the most affordable postpaid plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. The postpaid plans from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer customers 5G, while Vi's plan doesn't. Let's take a look at the plans.









Reliance Jio Cheapest Postpaid Mobile Plan

Jio's cheapest postpaid plan comes for Rs 349. This is an individual plan which offers customres 30GB of data. Along with that users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There's unlimited 5G data also bundled with the plan. The additional benefits bundled are JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Bharti Airtel Cheapest Postpaid Mobile Plan

Bharti Airtel's cheapest postpaid plan comes for Rs 449. This is an individual plan which offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS, 50GB of data, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription. There are additional benefits including Blue Ribbon Bag coverage, and Apollo 24|7 Circle. There's unlimited 5G offered as well.

Vodafone Idea Cheapest Postpaid Mobile Plan

Vodafone Idea's cheapest postpaid plan comes for Rs 451. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3000 SMS/month, and 50GB of data along with unlimited night data from 12 AM to 6 AM. There's 200GB data rollover limit. Vi Games is bundled as an added benefit. Users can choose from any one of the following benefits:

Vi Movies & TV for 3 months, Disney+ Hotstar 1 year mobile subscription, SonyLIV Mobile for 360 days, SunNXT for 1 year, EaseMyTrip for 1 year, and Norton Mobile Security for 1 year.