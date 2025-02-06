CtrlS Datacenters Unveils 125 MWp Captive Solar Farm in India



Asian data center operator CtrlS Datacenters has unveiled its captive solar farm, dubbed 'GreenVolt 1' in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. Phase 1 of the solar farm, with a capacity of 62.5 MWp went live in June 2024, while Phase 2, with an additional capacity of 62.5 MWp, is under implementation. CtrlS said this solar farm project aligns with the company's plan to become completely carbon neutral by 2040.

Investments for Renewable Energy

The data center operator says it plans to develop over 1GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 across India, including ongoing investments in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, to reduce carbon emissions and promote renewable energy adoption.

"GreenVolt 1 will power CtrlS datacenters both existing and upcoming, which we believe will set a new benchmark in the Indian datacenter industry. We are committed to scaling our DC capacity to over 1GW and our GreenVolt solar farm is a major step towards doing that sustainably," said CtrlS Datacenters Founder and CEO. "We are now closer than ever before to the big picture- Making CtrlS completely carbon neutral by 2040."

Impact on Mumbai Datacenter Campus

Located in Nagpur, Maharashtra, along the Mumbai-Kolkata highway, the 125 MWp solar farm will power 60 percent of CtrlS' Mumbai Datacenter Campus with clean energy. "With this, enterprises hosted at CtrlS Mumbai Datacenter Campus can achieve their Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by offsetting their carbon footprint," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

CtrlS GreenVolt 1

CtrlS GreenVolt 1 is spread over 340 acres of land. Phase 1 of the project, which went live in June 2024, powers 30 percent of CtrlS Mumbai Datacenter Campus with solar energy, to be further scaled to 60 percent with the completion of Phase 2, adding another 62.5 MWP of solar capacity. This is part of the USD 2 billion investment plan announced by CtrlS earlier, the company said.

The company further revealed that this is a rare tabletop land, ensuring optimal utilisation of land area, evenly laid-out solar panels, and cost-savings.

Efficient Solar Panels

While most solar farms in India use P-type panels, CtrlS said its GreenVolt 1 uses N-type panels, the most efficient solar panels, delivering more energy with reduced land requirements and ensuring high efficiency in energy production. In phase 1, the company has installed 1,07,912 solar panels.

CtrlS Datacenters, which began its operations in 2007, operates 15 datacenters across eight markets and is set to have over 600 MW of datacenter capacity by 2029.