CtrlS Datacenters to Build AI-Ready Facility in New Town, Kolkata

New Greenfield Datacenter Campus to Boost Eastern India's Digital Infrastructure.

Highlights

  • CtrlS Datacenters announces Rs 2,200 crore investment in Kolkata.
  • New Town datacenter campus to offer over 60 MW of IT load capacity.
  • Phase one to feature 16 MW IT load capacity and a 90,000 sq ft facility.

CtrlS Datacenters has announced its expansion plans for Kolkata, India. The company will invest Rs 2,200 crore to develop an AI-ready datacenter ecosystem in the New Town area. This greenfield datacenter campus will be built in four phases, offering over 60 MW of IT load capacity, CtrlS said in a statement on Thursday.

Datacenter in Eastern India

The first phase, set to go live in Q2 FY-24, will feature a 16 MW IT load capacity and a 90,000 sq ft facility. This will be eastern India's first Rated-4 datacenter. The project aims to support enterprises, government entities, and hyperscalers, providing advanced interconnectivity solutions and managed services.

Suresh Kumar Rathod, President of Colocation Business at CtrlS Datacenters, highlighted Kolkata's strategic importance, noting the city's economic significance and substantial internet subscriber base. "Along with our core offerings, we will also launch our full suite of managed services and advanced interconnectivity solutions tailored for this market," Rathod added.

Strategic Importance and Advanced Offerings

The Kolkata datacenter campus will feature AI-ready datacenters with high-density racks, modern cooling technologies, and a 9-zone security system. It aims for LEED Platinum certification, ensuring sustainability, and will be backed by dual power sources with N+N active feeds.

The campus will provide access to multiple ISPs, cloud service providers, and internet exchanges, and will be designed to withstand natural disasters as per Seismic Zone 3 standards, CtrlS said.

CtrlS Datacenters operates 15 datacenters across eight markets and is set to have over 600 MW of datacenter capacity by 2029.

