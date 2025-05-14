

Nokia is accelerating global digital transformation through AI-ready networks, private wireless, and optical infrastructure. From powering sovereign AI data centers in Australia to delivering tactical wireless for the US Marine Corps and modernising Maersk's fleet with private 5G, Nokia is redefining connectivity. Recent deals with CoreSite, EXA Infrastructure, and T-Mobile US underscore Nokia's role in building scalable, AI-ready, and energy-efficient infrastructure. Read about the developments in detail below:

1. Nokia to Power CoreSite's Data Center Network Expansion Across 11 US Markets for AI Requirements

Nokia has announced that it has been selected by CoreSite, an American Tower company, to deploy an IP routing-based edge and core network solution across 30 data centers in 11 major US markets. The network upgrade is designed to support the growing demand for cloud connectivity and data-intensive workloads, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing environments, according to Nokia's announcement on Tuesday, May 13.

As CoreSite supports nearly 40,000 customer interconnections, the new infrastructure will enable its enterprise, cloud, and carrier customers to scale operations with enhanced performance, reliability, and efficiency.

Core to the deployment are Nokia's 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR-s) and 7750 Service Router (SR). The 7250 IXR-s provides carrier-grade routing and high-throughput capacity, ensuring smooth data transport across CoreSite's colocation centers. Meanwhile, the 7750 SR delivers the scalability and IP interconnectivity required within the multi-tenant data center campuses. Both solutions are powered by Nokia's FP5 silicon, enabling massive data throughput with zero degradation in performance, Nokia explained.

The integration of the Nokia Service Router Operating System (SR OS) with CoreSite's existing environment will accelerate roll-out times and dramatically reduce operation costs.

2. Nokia Delivers Tactical Wireless Banshee Systems to US Marine Corps for Enhanced Battlefield Connectivity

Nokia has announced the delivery of its Banshee tactical private wireless solution to the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA), marking a step in advancing the US Marine Corps' mission to modernise and secure communications for operational effectiveness in contested environments.

The deployment builds on an ongoing partnership between Nokia and the Marine Corps, with years of collaboration focused on testing and refining next-generation tactical communication technologies.

Nokia said the companies conducted a proof-of-concept exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in 2023, successfully validating Banshee's ability to deliver secure, high-capacity wireless connectivity. That same year, at Project Convergence, Nokia demonstrated the system's resilience in denied, disrupted, intermittent, and limited (DDIL) communication environments.

Based on these successful trials, MCTSSA acquired multiple Banshee units in early 2025 for deeper evaluation and integration into training and operational scenarios. According to the official release on May 12, 2025, Nokia also delivered hands-on training to Marine Corps personnel, covering network deployment, setup, troubleshooting, and live demonstrations to ensure mission readiness.

Scott Ferguson, Chief Revenue Officer at Nokia Federal Solutions, said: "Banshee is a game-changer for the warfighter, providing the Marine Corps with a powerful, scalable private wireless solution that meets the demands of modern warfare."

Eric Perez, Cyber Network Operations Officer at MCTSSA, emphasised the system's operational importance: "High bandwidth, low latency transport is critical for sensor-to-shooter integration, enabling real-time data flow from sensors to weapon systems. Even slight delays can jeopardise missions—robust connectivity is now a strategic necessity for maintaining lethality and adaptability."

Nokia's Banshee system is a lightweight, rapidly deployable, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solution that offers long-range, high-speed tactical communications. Designed with scalability and simplicity in mind, Banshee leverages commercial R&D investments to provide a cost-efficient alternative to legacy systems while meeting the stringent demands of military operations, Nokia explained.

3. Optus Selects Nokia for Regional RAN Rollout in Australia

Optus has chosen Nokia to deploy its latest generation of Habrok Massive MIMO radios and its Levante ultra-performance baseband solutions from its AirScale portfolio of 5G RAN solutions as part of the operator's 5G regional network modernisation in Australia, Nokia announced on May 12, 2025.

This strategic upgrade follows Optus's Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) RAN-sharing agreement with TPG Telecom last year. Powered by Nokia's ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, the compact, lightweight, and high-performance Habrok 32 massive MIMO radios offer a 33 percent boost in output power, helping Optus deliver coverage and capacity while significantly reducing power consumption.

Nokia says these easy-to-install solutions are ideal for new deployments and site modernisation. Habrok 32 enables Optus to maximise the use of shared spectrum assets in the RAN-sharing areas, enabling higher data rates and enhanced coverage.

For enhanced energy efficiency, Optus will also be able to take advantage of Habrok's 'Extreme Deep Sleep' power-saving mode, which switches off unused resources and reduces radio cell energy consumption. While saving energy, this feature does not have any negative impact on network performance.

Optus will also benefit from Levante, Nokia's AI-ready 5G baseband capacity card that delivers ultra-performance and enhanced scalability while cutting energy consumption to half compared to earlier product generations. Nokia said it will also supply Ponente, its ultra-performance, energy-efficient baseband control card, to support increased traffic growth.

Nokia's AirScale base stations are AI-ready and equipped with ReefShark SoCs, which incorporate advanced AI acceleration capabilities. They also scale up to support extended AI workloads.

"We know connectivity is vital for our customers so they can stream their favourite content, download TV shows and movies, or upload pictures and videos onto their favourite social media platforms. The Habrok 32 massive MIMO radios bring the right balance of performance and cost efficiency for upgrading our 5G network to elevate consumer experiences and drive business productivity," said Kent Wu, Optus Vice President Access Network Strategy, Planning and Quality at Optus.

"Our AirScale Massive MIMO radios and ultra-performance baseband solutions enable fast network modernisation, providing a boost in 5G coverage and speeds for enhanced user experience while maximising spectral efficiency. We are also helping Optus drive network sustainability through software innovations such as the extreme deep sleep energy-saving mode and the energy-saving capabilities enabled by Nokia's ReefShark SoC chipset," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

4. Nokia Launches Aurelis Optical LAN Solution for In-Building Enterprise Connectivity

Nokia announced the launch of Aurelis Optical LAN, its fiber-based local area network solution aimed at transforming enterprise connectivity in buildings and campus environments. Designed as an alternative to legacy copper LAN infrastructure, Aurelis Optical LAN offers substantial gains in performance, energy efficiency, and operational simplicity.

According to Nokia, the fiber-based solution reduces cabling requirements by up to 70 percent and slashes power consumption by 40 percent compared to traditional copper-based LAN networks, contributing to a 50 percent lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) over time. With a lifespan exceeding 50 years, the system provides long-term value for enterprises seeking scalable connectivity.

Nokia says Aurelis Optical LAN supports current data rates of 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, and 25 Gbps, with a clear upgrade path to 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps. Open APIs enable seamless integration with existing IT environments, while built-in automation streamlines operations. The solution boasts 99.9999 percent availability and robust security, positioning it as an essential for Wi-Fi 7 and other high-bandwidth services.

"With a 50+ year lifespan, fiber infrastructure ensures you're ready for whatever comes next—without the disruption and cost of constant upgrades. Optical LAN gives enterprises a future-proof foundation for connectivity, at a dramatically lower total cost," said Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia.

The platform has already been deployed in more than 700 locations worldwide, spanning sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, education, and transportation. One notable user, FairNetz, deployed Optical LAN across its multi-building campus to modernise connectivity and reduce infrastructure complexity.

"Deploying Optical LAN across our campus was a strategic move to modernise connectivity across multiple buildings," said Daniel Schach, Head of OT-Infrastructure at FairNetz GmbH. "It gives us a reliable, high-performance backbone for Wi-Fi, printers, and all our office endpoints—while significantly lowering power and cabling needs."

5. Nokia to Equip 450 Maersk Vessels with Private Wireless Networks for Real-Time Cargo Tracking

Nokia has announced signing a contract with Maersk, the Danish global company in integrated logistics, to deploy private wireless network solutions across 450 vessels in Maersk's fleet. This large-scale implementation marks a significant milestone in Maersk's digital transformation strategy, enhancing its IoT connectivity platform to enable real-time cargo tracking, improved supply chain visibility, and optimised operational efficiency, according to Nokia.

Maritime operations present a uniquely complex and mobile environment, requiring resilient connectivity. With Nokia's private wireless technology, Maersk is transitioning away from legacy onboard infrastructure toward a future-proof, scalable connectivity platform. The new mobile network will support thousands of IoT devices per vessel, ensuring reliable data transmission from sea to port to land.

"By transitioning to Nokia's private wireless technology, Maersk will overcome the challenges of its current infrastructure onboard both its own and chartered vessels and gain access to increased scalability and future-proof connectivity," Nokia said on May 6, 2025.

The solution, powered by Nokia's Radio Access portfolio, is specifically designed for interoperability between private and public networks, a critical feature for monitoring sensitive cargo conditions, such as temperature and humidity, particularly for perishables like fruit and pharmaceuticals.

"With our next-generation connectivity platform, we will be able to offer our customers notable benefits, including real-time cargo tracking, enhanced supply chain visibility, and improved operational efficiency. This platform is designed to support thousands of IoT devices, ensuring optimal performance for reefer tracking and fleet IoT," says Kjeld Dittmann, Head of Vessel and Cargo Connectivity at Maersk.

Nokia says the solution leverages its small cells portfolio, including Shikra Remote Radio Heads (RRH) and Tuuli 6 compact baseband, along with custom-designed antennas. Each vessel has a small core connected to the radio, utilising satellite communication for backhaul. Additionally, Nokia's intelligent network management system, MantaRay NM, located in Maersk's operations center, provides a consolidated network view for optimal monitoring and management.

The deployment is already underway and is expected to be fully completed by Q1 2026.

6. EXA Infrastructure Selects Nokia for Optical Network Upgrade to Support AI Demands

EXA Infrastructure, a digital backbone provider, has chosen Nokia's optical transport solution to expand its network capabilities, supporting demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity—especially between major data centers.

EXA Infrastructure, headquartered in London, operates a 155,000 km fiber network across 37 countries, including six transatlantic cables and the lowest-latency route between Europe and North America. This infrastructure supports mission-critical services for governments, enterprises, and hyperscalers, forming the backbone of modern digital economies.

After successfully completing an industry-first trial of Nokia's ICE7 optical engine in Europe, EXA has now selected Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) with 1.2 Tbps coherent optics to modernise its terrestrial network. The deployment will enhance data center interconnectivity and enable ultra-high-bandwidth services at the lowest cost and power per bit.

"Nokia's 1830 GX solution with ICE7 coherent optics ensures a smooth transition from our existing ICE6-based infrastructure. The advanced performance of ICE7 will significantly enhance connectivity, empowering EXA Infrastructure's global network to deliver robust services that keep pace with increasing bandwidth demands," said Ciaran Delaney, Chief Operating Officer at EXA Infrastructure.

Nokia says the modernised 1.2T-per-channel network will offer enhanced high-capacity and low-latency data center connectivity services across EXA Infrastructure's international network.

"Driving down power consumption per bit is not just important from a sustainability point of view, but is also essential if providers are to meet spiraling connectivity needs, because power requirements are a potential limiting factor to data center growth. Nokia's industry-leading solutions ensure networks are not just keeping pace but staying ahead in the race to meet surging bandwidth demands," said James Watt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Networks at Nokia.

With this modernisation, Nokia says Network capacity will increase by as much as 15 percent while reducing power and cost per bit by as much as 50 percent.

7. Nokia Becomes First Finnish Company to Achieve Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs) Approval for Data Privacy Compliance

Nokia has become the first Finnish company to receive formal approval for its Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs) for data privacy and protection within Finland's corporate landscape. "By achieving this gold standard of privacy compliance, Nokia is recognised by data regulators for its excellence in safely managing customer and employee data, as well as upholding the data protection rights of individuals," Nokia said on April 25, 2025.

BCRs are a collection of legally binding data protection rules that apply GDPR principles to cross-border transfers of personal data within multinational corporations. Nokia's BCRs underwent an intensive, multi-year review by all 27 European Data Protection Authorities and were officially approved by Finland's Data Protection Ombudsman, serving as Nokia's lead authority.

"Privacy and the protection of personal data enables trust in our technology, our business, and our operations. For us, respecting privacy is not only about being compliant with laws, but also fundamental to our values as a trustworthy and ethical company. Becoming the first Finnish company to obtain BCRs is clearly an important milestone for us, and one that demonstrates the trust and respect regulators have for our privacy standards," said Esa Niinimaki, Chief Legal Officer of Nokia.

8. Nokia and T-Mobile US Extend Partnership to Advance 5G

Nokia announced on April 24, 2025, a multi-year extension of its strategic partnership with T-Mobile US, aimed at further enhancing the operator's nationwide 5G network, which already reaches more than 98 percent of the US Population. The agreement includes the deployment of Nokia's AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions — including Habrok Massive MIMO radios and Levante ultra-performance basebands, powered by ReefShark SoC technology.

The collaboration will expand network coverage, capacity, and reliability, and support T-Mobile's AI-RAN evolution, incorporating Nokia's AI-powered MantaRay SON and AutoPilot for network automation and optimisation. It builds on their ongoing technology cooperation at T-Mobile's AI-RAN Innovation Center launched last year, which focuses on integrating AI into radio networks (RAN) to enhance customer experience and operational outcomes.

Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile, commented, "T-Mobile's nationwide standalone 5G network has solidified our global leadership by delivering tangible benefits to our customers. This new agreement with Nokia will further enhance our current network capabilities as we strengthen our journey supercharged with 5G Advanced, laying a robust foundation for future innovation."

Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia, said: "By implementing Nokia's latest AirScale RAN innovations, along with advanced virtualised and AI-RAN-based solutions, T-Mobile will unlock premium 5G performance for their customers."

"Nokia is T-Mobile US's long-standing partner in RAN. The combination of Nokia's advanced solutions and T-Mobile's "Challenger to Champion" strategic initiatives have helped T-Mobile to become America's largest, fastest, and most awarded 5G network, covering more than 332 million people across two million square miles," the official release said.

9. Nokia to Power ResetData's Sovereign AI Data Centers Across Australia

Nokia announced on April 14, 2025, its selection by Australian cloud provider ResetData to supply the IP networking backbone for its immediate rollout of sovereign "AI Factory" data centers across the country. Nokia said its IP solution will deliver the speed, scale and reliability required for lossless, low-latency performance as ResetData targets an Australian cloud services market that in 2024 saw a 19 percent year-on-year increase.

Sovereign AI ensures systems and data stay within a country's jurisdiction, promoting national security and compliance with domestic laws and regulations. Backed by Centuria Capital Group, ResetData's AI factories with liquid immersion cooling are up to 10 times as efficient as legacy designs and can cut cloud costs by 40 percent and emissions by 45 percent to deliver more sustainable AI cloud operations.

Leveraging Nokia's FP5-based 7750 Service Router, ResetData will enable the connectivity in commercial properties nationwide across its liquid immersion-cooled AI factories, beginning with a deployment in Melbourne’s CBD. The solution offers up to 800 Gbps throughput and meets precision AI timing and scale requirements, while cutting energy consumption by 75 percent over previous generations.

Functioning as a data center gateway to front-end ResetData's Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) clusters, the FP5-based Nokia 7750 SR-1x enables connectivity between data centers and to the Internet with massive routing scale, reaching speeds of up to 800 Gbps.

"We are moving quickly because sovereign AI is critical to Australia's international competitiveness. Together with the ResetData AI Marketplace, our rollout is delivering critical AI, machine learning and large language model capabilities on-shore and on-demand for the first time. To make it happen, we needed a partner as committed to sustainability as we are, with local resourcing and global reach, who could meet a demanding timeline, scale from single GPUs to entire AI Factories, and replicate Melbourne’s launch nationally," said Karl Kloppenborg, Chief Technology Officer at ResetData.

"Nokia is ready with an IP portfolio primed for the stringent and exacting data demands of AI infrastructure. Combining speed, capacity and reliability with cost-efficiency and sustainability, Nokia IP is a top choice for the world’s most modern and secure data centers. We are pleased to partner with ResetData as they deliver Australia's first sovereign AI at scale," said Vach Kompella, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IP Networks at Nokia.