Nokia News: BerryComm, Outer Reach Broadband and Canal+ Telecom



US Internet Service Provider (ISP) Outer Reach Broadband has selected Nokia to deploy a fiber network, enabling the ISP to bring multi-gigabit broadband services to homes and businesses across rural Maine. With Nokia's fiber solution, which is also ready for 25G, the ISP will be able to provide customers with a 10 Gbps symmetrical broadband service, according to Nokia's statement on March 10.

Outer Reach Broadband Expands Multi-Gigabit Fiber

Nokia will also deploy its Altiplano Access Controller, a cloud-native platform for automating broadband networks. In addition, Outer Reach Broadband will deploy Nokia's portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 beacons with integrated EasyMesh technology, providing customers with whole-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Furthermore, Outer Reach will use Nokia's Corteca software, to manage and optimise Wi-Fi performance in the home. For the deployment, Nokia has partnered with VarData, a value-added reseller supporting next-generation and legacy networks for both service providers and enterprise customers.

Nokia said this deployment is a pivotal step for Outer Reach Broadband as it complements its fixed wireless network with fiber services.

"Multi-gigabit fiber broadband is increasingly being used to connect everything: homes, businesses, cell sites, and smart cities, providing an opportunity for service providers to offer exceptional services and unlock new revenue streams on fiber," commented the Head of Partner Program for North America at Nokia.

BerryComm Expands Fiber Network in Central Indiana with Nokia

Fiber-optic broadband provider BerryComm has deployed a backbone spanning over 100 miles from Indianapolis to Logansport to enhance high-speed internet services across Central Indiana using Nokia's optical networking technology.

This deployment utilises Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) with coherent optics and Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) technologies.

"This deployment allows BerryComm to maintain complete control over service quality while reducing dependence on external carriers for last-mile connectivity," Nokia said on March 10, adding that with this infrastructure, BerryComm can also scale to 100G and beyond as bandwidth demands grow.

Nokia said its optical network portfolio enables rapid deployment of fiber to unconnected regions.

Nokia and Canal+ Telecom Collaboration

Canal+ Telecom, a subsidiary of Canal+ Group, which operates in Overseas Departments and Territories (DOM-TOM), will deploy Nokia's Lightspan and Altiplano solution to support the transformation of its fiber network across French Guiana and Guadeloupe, Nokia announced on Wednesday, March 12.

Canal+ will deploy Nokia's Lightspan Mini Optical Line Terminal (OLT) solution to help accelerate the roll out of Fiber-to-the Home (FTTH) services across the French Caribbean territories.

According to Nokia, the deployment will help Canal+ Group establish a network capable of meeting the growing demand for capacity. It will also help drive higher levels of automation in Canal+ Telecom's network and service operations. Additionally, Nokia's solution will allow Canal+ to evolve to 25G PON when needed.

Canal+ Telecom will also leverage Nokia's Altiplano solution to manage its entire access network enabling the telco to optimise its network with automation features that can detect network anomalies faster, anticipate service-affecting issues before they occur, and improve network utilisation, according to Nokia.

"As the first operator in the Caribbean to adopt Nokia’s Altiplano platform, we are pioneering intelligent network automation that anticipates and resolves issues proactively, ensuring exceptional reliability and an elevated experience for our customers," said the Head of Network and Fixed Access Engineering at Canal+Telecom.