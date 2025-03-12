Airtel Mumbai Employees Connect with Customers on Ground for Direct Feedback



Over 3,600 employees of Airtel Mumbai stepped out of their offices on Wednesday to engage directly with customers, retailers, and stakeholders as part of the company's annual "Customer Day" celebrations. Airtel stated that its employees spent the entire day in the field, gathering direct feedback to help improve its services.

Airtel's Customer Day

According to the company, this initiative, observed nationwide, reinforces Airtel's commitment to service excellence and customer satisfaction. Employees gathered real-time feedback, addressing concerns and strengthening relationships with users.

"Every year on this date, All Airtel employees step out of their offices and engages directly with customers across the country, reinforcing the company's commitment to service excellence and customer satisfaction," Airtel said in a statement on Wednesday.

By interacting firsthand with customers, Airtel aims to enhance its services based on direct insights, ensuring a seamless and improved experience for its user base.

Mumbai Circle Subscriber Growth

In the Mumbai circle, Airtel added 49,587 wireless subscribers in December 2024, bringing its total wireless subscriber base in the metro to 10,066,642 (10.06 million), according to TRAI's (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) Telecom Subscription data for December.

Airtel 5G Connectivity to Mumbai Metro Aqua Line

Earlier, Airtel launched 5G connectivity across the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, making it the first telecom provider to offer high-speed mobile connectivity on the underground metro, which stretches from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey, covering the vital Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) section.

Airtel Cares YouTube Channel Silver Play Button

Airtel Cares, the customer support YouTube channel by Airtel India, has been awarded the Silver Play Button by YouTube for surpassing 100,000 subscribers.

"We started Airtel Cares YouTube channel with a simple mission to care, connect, and resolve. And today, that mission has been recognised in a truly special way!,"Airtel Cares shared in a post on X on March 5.

"We're happy to receive the Silver Play Button from YouTube for surpassing 100K subscribers! This milestone is a testament to the trust and love from our incredible customers, who have made this journey so meaningful."

"Every query resolved, every comment answered, and every video created has been a step toward delivering seamless support, valuable insights, and a truly customer-first experience," the post added.