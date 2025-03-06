Du and Nokia Sign MoU for 6G Research and Innovation in UAE: MWC25



UAE operator Du and Nokia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured framework for exploring and researching technology concepts for 6G. Under this MoU, Nokia and Du plan to form dedicated teams to explore 6G use cases, applications, and network innovations. They will conduct field trials, proof-of-concept demonstrations and research on key enablers of 6G technology.

Also Read: Ericsson and Turk Telekom Sign 6G Collaboration Agreement: MWC25









Key Areas of Focus in the 6G Collaboration

By combining their expertise, both organisations aim to develop and enhance technical frameworks and documentation to shape the standards, protocols, and applications for 6G evolution, Nokia and Du announced on March 5, 2025.

The collaboration will focus on several critical areas, including identifying key 6G spectrum and ultra-high-speed connectivity possibilities, AI-native network architectures, and Network-as-a-Sensor technology.

Additionally, the partnership will explore enhanced security and privacy measures, as well as sustainable network design. Other key research areas include digital twin environments, new human-machine interfaces, and multi-sensory applications tailored to the UAE market.

Also Read: NTT Docomo, Nokia, and SK Telecom Achieve Faster 6G Speeds Using AI

Phased Implementation

According to the companies, these efforts will be carried out in phases, with regular assessments to ensure progress and adjust priorities as needed.