iQOO Neo 10R 5G Launching on March 11, Here’s Everything

iQOO Neo 10R is one of the most anticipated smartphones that is going to launch very soon in India. The company has confirmed plenty of the specifications of the phone, the price segment and the launch date as well. The launch of iQOO Neo 10R 5G will take place on March 11, 2025. This phone will be priced under Rs 30,000 with offers and will be one of the fastest and most powerful in the segment. iQOO has confirmed that the device scored more than 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu platform and is powered by a Qualcomm 4nm processor. Here's everything you should know about the iQOO Neo 10R 5G.









iQOO Neo 10R 5G India Specifications: Everything That's Confirmed

iQOO Neo 10R 5G will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage and LPDDR5X RAM. The device will support Ultra Game Mode under which it can deliver most stable 90fps gaming experience for up to five hours. For improving the gaming experience, the device will also support 2000Hz of touch sampling rate and different modes such as Monster Mode and a dedicated E-Sports mode. There will be a 6034mm vapour cooling chamber for keeping the device cool under the most intense gaming sessions.

The smartphone will go on sale in two colour options in India - Moonknight Titanium and Raging Blue. Further, it will have a 6400mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. In the display department, the device will come with a large 1.5K Eye Care AMOLED panel with support for 3840Hz PWM dimming and 45000nits of peak brightness.

There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony OIS portrait camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera sensor. It will carry IP65 certification and comes with support for AI (aritificial intelligence) features. The device will run FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box and is slated to receive three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.