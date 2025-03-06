Ericsson and Turk Telekom Sign 6G Collaboration Agreement: MWC25

The companies aim to advance safe transportation solutions in the country as part of the SafeRoute-6G project.

Highlights

  • Ericsson Research Turkiye and Turk Telekom partner for 6G R&D.
  • Collaboration focuses on safe transportation through the SafeRoute-6G project.
  • Strengthening international collaboration in 6G development.

Ericsson and Turk Telekom Sign 6G Collaboration Agreement: MWC25
Ericsson Research Turkiye and Turk Telekom are collaborating to drive 6G research and development (R&D) at the Turkish operator's 6G R&D and Innovation Laboratories. The agreement was announced at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. As part of their collaboration, Ericsson and Turk Telekom will jointly participate in the SafeRoute-6G project, which aims to enhance transportation safety using 6G capabilities.

Also Read: Govt Looking to Ensure 100 Mbps Per Customer With 6G: Report




Ericsson and Turk Telekom 6G Research

"As we take steps to lead our country into the future through our work in smart urbanisation, smart agriculture, and other industries exploiting Internet of Things (IoT), we also contribute to pioneering initiatives that shape global technology trends through our international collaborations," said Chief Executive Officer at Turk Telekom.

"We are proud to support the use of 6G for safe transportation in partnership with Ericsson Research Turkiye. With these efforts, we are leading the digital tranformation of our country and contributing to the development of 6G for vertical sector applications."

Vice President and Head of Ericsson North Middle East and Africa, added: "Our strategic cooperation with Turk Telekom marks a key milestone in advancing 6G technology. Through combining Ericsson's global expertise with Turk Telekom's innovative vision, we are exploring new frontiers in safe transportation and creating future-proof solutions, highlighting our dedication to driving advancements that shape the future of connectivity."

Also Read: India Set to Become a Global Leader in 6G, Says Ericsson India Executive: Report

Advancing 6G Technology

Ericsson and Turk Telekom said their collaboration is expected to enrich the knowledge base within the 6G lab, fostering innovation and enhancing their collaboration on present and future technology opportunities.

"As 6G is anticipated to be standardised and widely adopted in the next decade, this joint effort underscores the importance of early research and strategic collaborations in shaping the future of connectivity," Ericsson said on March 4, 2025.

