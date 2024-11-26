NTT Docomo, Nokia, and SK Telecom Achieve Faster 6G Speeds Using AI

AI-Driven Test in Japan Improves Communication Speeds by 18 percent on 4.8GHz Spectrum.

Highlights

  • The AI-driven approach eliminates traditional reference signals, improving transmission efficiency.
  • AI optimises modulation schemes for specific radio propagation environments, enhancing wireless communication performance.
  • Docomo aims to further accelerate 6G development with global partnerships.

NTT Docomo, in collaboration with NTT, Nokia, and SK Telecom, has demonstrated a significant advancement in 6G wireless communication using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. In an indoor test conducted in Japan, AI technology improved communication speeds by up to 18 percent on the 4.8GHz band spectrum compared to conventional methods, the technology partners said.

AI Technology Enhances Transmission

Docomo and NTT say they have been working with seven companies, including international vendors and operators to develop new 6G wireless technologies since June 2022, and currently are conducting tests across various 6G frequency bands. In partnership with NTT, Nokia and SK Telecom, Docomo conducted the first demonstration test in Japan using AI technology to optimise transmission and reception processing for various indoor radio-wave propagation environments.

AI's Role in Optimising Communication

Docomo explained that in wireless processing utilising AI, the transmission process improves communication performance by designing and learning optimal modulation schemes for each specific radio propagation environment. In addition, AI-based reception processing does not use traditional reference signals inserted into the transmitter to estimate the propagation channel between the transmitter and receiver. Instead, AI estimates the propagation channel. Since no reference signal is used, higher transmission efficiency is achieved.

Nokia's AI-Driven Technology

The test utilised AI-driven baseband processing, developed by Nokia, to optimise transmission and reception. By dynamically designing modulation schemes based on radio wave propagation and eliminating the need for reference signals, the AI streamlined signal detection, boosting transmission efficiency.

Docomo aims to further develop this technology through partnerships with global vendors and operators, accelerating 6G standardisation and commercialisation worldwide using AI.

