Realme GT 7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Why It’s an Exciting Device

Realme GT 7 Pro 5G comes in two memory variants - 12GB + 256GB for Rs 56,999 and 16GB + 512GB for Rs 62,999. The first sale of the device starts on December 29, 2024, at 12 PM. Pre-booking for the device has started today and will end on November 28, 2024, at 12 PM.

Highlights

  • Realme has just launched the Realme GT 7 Pro 5G in India.
  • Realme GT 7 Pro 5G packs the most powerful Qualcomm chipset for smartphones and has an LTPO display with a high touch response rate for a great gaming experience.
  • It is the flagship phone from Realme for India for the coming year, 2025.

realme gt 7 pro launched in india

Realme has just launched the Realme GT 7 Pro 5G in India. The device packs the most powerful Qualcomm chipset for smartphones and has an LTPO display with a high touch response rate for a great gaming experience. It is the flagship phone from Realme for India for the coming year, 2025. It also has what Realme calls "Next AI", which brings an AI (artificial intelligence) experience for the customers. Realme GT 7 Pro 5G is available in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey colour variants. The specifications of the device were already out, and now, its price is also confirmed by the brand. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications.




Realme GT 7 Pro 5G Price in India

Realme GT 7 Pro 5G comes in two memory variants - 12GB + 256GB for Rs 56,999 and 16GB + 512GB for Rs 62,999. The first sale of the device starts on December 29, 2024, at 12 PM. Pre-booking for the device has started today and will end on November 28, 2024, at 12 PM. For pre-booking, users need to pay Rs 1,000 as a deposit. Then you need to pay the balance amount by November 28, 2024, (12 PM) for the delivery.

There's a Rs 3,000 bank discount offered to customers with major banks.

Realme GT 7 Pro 5G Specifications in India

Realme GT 7 Pro 5G has a 6.78-inch quad-curved display with an 8T LTPO panel and support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The display supports 6500nits of peak brightness, 2000nits of typical brightness, and 2600Hz touch response rate. There's support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ as well. The Realme GT 7 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The RAM can be expanded up to 28GB if there's free internal storage. In the camera department, the Realme GT 7 Pro 5G sports a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera sensor (a periscope portrait sensor), a 50MP Sony IMX906 OIS camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP front-camera sensor. Realme has focused on the "AI Snap Mode" on the launch event of this device, comparing it with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. There's also an underwater mode in the camera, but there's hardly anyone who is going to try that.

The device packs a 5800mAh battery with support for 120W SUPERVOOC charging. Realme GT 7 Pro 5G comes with IP69 certification in India. There's also an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for fast unlock. The device supports IR control, but doesn't have wireless charging.

