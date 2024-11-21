OPPO Find X8 Series Launched in India, Price and Details

OPPO Find X8 series has finally launched globally and in India. There are two phones - the OPPO Find X8 and the OPPO Find X8 Pro. It will run on ColorOS 15 out of the box. There are many "cool" features integrated into the ColorOS 15, and it will start rolling out for other OPPO phones later this month. We won't talk about the ColorOS 15 in this article, that's a topic for a later point. You are going to get many AI features, a file-sharing feature like AirDrop, and more.









Let's go over its price and specifications for now.

Read More - iQOO 13 Camera Details, 2K Display and More Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

OPPO Find X8 Series Price in India

The OPPO Find X8 comes in two memory variants - 12GB + 256GB for Rs 69,999 and 16GB + 512GB for Rs 79,999. The Find X8 Pro comes in a single variant - 16GB + 512GB for Rs 99,999. The devices will go on sale from December 3, 2024. Customers can enjoy an instant discount of 10% on Flipkart, OPPO e-store, and more retail players with leading banks such as Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC First Bank.

OPPO Find X8 Series Specifications in India

OPPO has launched the OPPO Find X8 series in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC coupled with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. This is the first smartphone series to feature this chipset in the country. The OPPO Find X8 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED Infinite View display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the Find X8 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED Infinite View display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Read More - iPhone 16 Outperforms Flagships in 5G Performance in India

Both devices have Gorilla Glass 7i with IP68 and IP69 rating. The Find X8 weighs 193 grams, while the Find X8 Pro weighs 215 grams. The OPPO Find X8 has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT700 camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP Sony LYT600 3X telephoto lens and OIS. For selfies, there's a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor.

The Find X8 Pro has a quad-camera setup, with a 50MP LYT808 camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 50MP Sony LYT600 3x telephoto lens and OIS, and a 50MP with Sony IMX858 6X periscope telephoto lens and OIS. For selfies, there's a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor.

There are many AI features including AI Telescope Zoom, AI LinkBoost, AI Clarity Enhance, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, AI Studio, AI Summary, AI Speak, AI Writer.

The OPPO Find X8 packs a 5630mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging, and the Find X8 Pro comes with a 5910mAh battery with 80W wired-charging. There are four microphones in the device for superior recording quality. The Find X8 Pro will get five years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates. The Find X8 comes with four years of updates and six years of security updates.