Vivo Y300 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo has launched a new phone in India, Vivo Y300. This is an affordable 5G phone packing a massive battery and a dual-camera setup. It looks like every other phone in the price segment. It weighs 188 grams and is 7.79mm thick. The device comes with IP64 certification, making it water and dust-resistant. The device is decent for gaming, as it features 4D game vibration, a game voice changer, and dual 10x super touch control. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of Vivo Y300 5G.









Read More - OPPO Find X8 Series Launched in India, Price and Details

Vivo Y300 5G Price in India

Vivo Y300 5G will be available in three colours - Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, and Phantom Purple. The device is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. There's another variant priced at Rs 23,999 with 8GB+256GB variant. The device will go on sale from November 26, 2024, from Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and all other retail partners. Pre-orders for the device will start from November 21, 2024.

There is an instant cashback of Rs 2000 with SBI Card, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, BOB Card, and Yes Bank.

Read More - iQOO 13 Camera Details, 2K Display and More Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

Vivo Y300 5G Specifications in India

Vivo Y300 5G comes with a .67-inch AMOLED punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device features a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and a 2MP Bokeh camera. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. The camera has support for 2x portrait mode, AI Supermoon, AI Aura Light, Stylish Night, and Super Night Algorithm. The camera also has support for dual-view video.

Read More - iPhone 16 Outperforms Flagships in 5G Performance in India

Vivo Y300 5G is powerd by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM is expandable by 8GB if there is free space. The device will run on FuntouchOS 14 out of the box with Android 14. The Vivo Y300 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W FlashCharge.