Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

Motorola has launched the Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro in India. The two devices have launched in the country at an aggressive price and seek to compete with players like Samsung and Apple in their respective categories. The Moto Book 60 has launched with both Intel Core 5 processor and an Intel Core 7 processor. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the products.









Moto Book 60, Moto Pad 60 Pro Price in India

Moto Book 60 has launched with two chipsets - Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7. Both start with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The i5 variant starts at Rs 61,999 with the discounts included. It will be available in two colour options - Wedgewood and Bronze Green.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro will be available in two memory variants as well - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999 (note that this is the price after the discounts). Let's take a look at the specifications of the products.

Moto Book 60, Moto Pad 60 Pro Specifications in India

Moto Book 60 has launched in two variants with two different processors. There's up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It has an FHD (1080p) resolution camera with a 60Wh battery with support for 65W fast-charging. The display has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED with 500 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3.

The operating system of the laptop will be Windows 11 Home Single Language and there will be support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has 4 JBL speakers and a dual-microphone. The tablet has a 10200mAh battery with a 12.7-inch display and 3K resolution with support of 400nits peak brightness. The device will run Android 14 out of the box. It will also support Moto Pen Pro which will be bundled at no additional cost.