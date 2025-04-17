Jio Business Working to Enable Private 5G and Drive Industry 5.0 Adoption: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

With a focus on manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare, Jio Business accelerates its vision for private 5G networks and next-gen industrial transformation.

Highlights

  • Jio Business to roll out private 5G networks in 3–4 months.
  • Focus on sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.
  • Industry 5.0 aims to integrate human intelligence with automation.


Reliance Jio's enterprise arm, Jio Business, is betting big on private 5G networks, targeting key sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. The move is aimed at enabling enterprises to transition toward Industry 5.0 by leveraging connectivity, automation, and data-driven intelligence.

Jio's Shift Toward Industry 5.0

Ajay Sehgal, Chief Revenue Officer of Jio Business, highlighted the company's vision during a fireside chat at the recently concluded ETTelecom 5G Congress 2025. "As factories increasingly adopt automation and IoT technologies, the need for reliable, high-speed and secure connectivity has outgrown the capabilities of standard public 5G networks, creating the need for dedicated private networks." He said private 5G networks will begin rolling out within the next three to four months.

Drawing a parallel with the shift from public to private cloud infrastructure, Sehgal reportedly said enterprises are now undergoing a similar transformation in network architecture. Using 5G network slicing, Jio is creating dedicated private networks that ensure enhanced control, data security, and operational efficiency.

"By integrating private 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing, the networks are not just connecting factories, but also transforming them."

Human-Centric Innovation

"It's empowering manufacturers to work smarter, respond faster and innovate. Industry 5.0 is all about creating harmony between advanced technology and human intelligence. In a factory setting, machines may handle precision and scale, but people bring context, creativity and decision-making to the table," Sehgal said, as per the report.

According to him, the essence of Industry 5.0 lies in the seamless synchronisation between humans and technology. "It's a shift toward a more human-centric approach, where people are not just part of the process but at the very heart of it," he reportedly added.

Private 5G networks are localised, secure networks deployed within specific geographic boundaries, allowing enterprises to run mission-critical applications independently of public telecom infrastructure. Jio is actively developing this capability to empower India's industrial ecosystem.

Edge Computing and IoT

"Each machine in a modern factory must be IoT-enabled to allow real-time data monitoring and predictive maintenance. Private 5G enables this level of connectivity and visibility. Additionally, edge computing has become essential," Sehgal noted.

"The days of relying solely on centralized data centers for compute processing are over, now processing must happen at the edge. These are the critical areas where Jio is investing, helping our manufacturing units embrace Industry 5.0 and meet its evolving demands," he further said, as per the report.

The session, according to the report, was moderated by Mohit Agrawal, Research Director (AI and IoT) at Counterpoint Research.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

