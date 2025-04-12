JioHotstar Surpasses 200 Million Paid Subscribers, Driven by Cricket Popularity: Report



JioHotstar, the newly launched OTT streaming platform from JioStar, has crossed 200 million paid subscribers, driven by multi-language live broadcasts of Indian Premier League cricket matches, Bloomberg reported, citing a senior executive. Just recently, at the end of March, JioHotstar announced surpassing 100 million subscribers, in what the company called a "groundbreaking achievement."

Growth Fueled by IPL and Cricket Content

"We have crossed 200 million paying subscribers. That makes us one of the biggest streaming services anywhere in the world," Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar, a joint venture between Reliance Industries, Walt Disney, and Bodhi Tree.

"To get so many paying subscribers just from India in such a short time was 'pretty satisfying,'" Shankar said Friday, as per the report.

The platform was launched on February 14 following the merger of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema. It began with a paid user base of 50 million and added 150 million subscribers in just two months. In March alone, JioHotstar crossed the 100-million mark, further consolidating its position as India's leading streaming service.

A key driver behind the rapid expansion is the platform's exclusive streaming rights for marquee cricket events, including the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC Champions Trophy.

World's Third-Largest Streaming Platform

The milestone positions JioHotstar as the world's third-largest video streaming platform by user count, behind only Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video.

According to an ET Telecom report, Industry insiders attribute a significant portion of the subscriber base to bundled offerings with telecom partners such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, in addition to a substantial number of direct subscribers.

Major Live Streams

JioHotstar's content library spans international series, Hollywood films, Indian television, regional programming, and original digital shows. Its sports coverage has introduced several technological enhancements, including 4K streaming, multi-angle viewing, and AI-powered features.

Beyond sports, the platform has hosted major live-streamed events such as the Coldplay concert and Mahashivratri celebrations.