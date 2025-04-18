Jio’s Cheapest Plan with 2.5GB of Daily Data

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, offers one of the cheapest plan with 2.5GB of daily data to the users. This plan comes for only Rs 399. If you are looking for a plan that bundles plenty of data, at basically a decent price, and also offers unlimited 5G, then this is the plan for you. The 2.5GB daily data plan only makes sense if you are in the 4G coverage of Jio. Otherwise, even the 2GB daily data plan is ideal with 28 days of service validity. If you are looking to get a Jio plan with 2.5GB of daily data, then there's aren't many options that are on the cheap end. The Rs 399 plan is the only option that would fit the pockets of a majority of the population. Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan.









Reliance Jio Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan comes with unlimted 5G data for the users. The plan has a service validity of just 28 days. Apart from this, users also get JioAICloud data (50GB in total). They can use this data to store and backup their important files on the phone.

With this plan, there aren't any other additional benefits. If you want OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well, then you will have to go for other plans. Jio's Rs 399 plan is still a decent option compared to what you get for the price with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Apart from Jio's Rs 399 plan, users get to choose from the Rs 2025, Rs 3599 and Rs 3999 plans. So clearly, the Rs 399 plan is the only one in this list that is remotely affordable.