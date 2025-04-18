Jio’s Cheapest Plan with 2.5GB of Daily Data

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan comes with unlimted 5G data for the users. The plan has a service validity of just 28 days. Apart from this, users also get JioAICloud data (50GB in total).

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, offers one of the cheapest plan with 2.5GB of daily data to the users.
  • This plan comes for only Rs 399.
  • If you are looking for a plan that bundles plenty of data, at basically a decent price, and also offers unlimited 5G, then this is the plan for you.

Follow Us

jio cheapest plan 25gb daily data plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, offers one of the cheapest plan with 2.5GB of daily data to the users. This plan comes for only Rs 399. If you are looking for a plan that bundles plenty of data, at basically a decent price, and also offers unlimited 5G, then this is the plan for you. The 2.5GB daily data plan only makes sense if you are in the 4G coverage of Jio. Otherwise, even the 2GB daily data plan is ideal with 28 days of service validity. If you are looking to get a Jio plan with 2.5GB of daily data, then there's aren't many options that are on the cheap end. The Rs 399 plan is the only option that would fit the pockets of a majority of the population. Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan.




Read More - BSNL Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan is Super Interesting

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan comes with unlimted 5G data for the users. The plan has a service validity of just 28 days. Apart from this, users also get JioAICloud data (50GB in total). They can use this data to store and backup their important files on the phone.

Read More - PhonePe UPI Circle Announced: Here’s How it Works

With this plan, there aren't any other additional benefits. If you want OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well, then you will have to go for other plans. Jio's Rs 399 plan is still a decent option compared to what you get for the price with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Apart from Jio's Rs 399 plan, users get to choose from the Rs 2025, Rs 3599 and Rs 3999 plans. So clearly, the Rs 399 plan is the only one in this list that is remotely affordable.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

It will probably just be 399 or 419.

Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by End-2025: Bernstein

Faraz :

The difference between Jio and Airtel 2 GB per day is just 20 rupees and they offer 2 days more…

Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by End-2025: Bernstein

Faraz :

We didn’t tell you to install 5G did we? Bro we really need better 5G, but currently now we started…

Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by End-2025: Bernstein

Faraz :

Jio ka yearly quarterly kisi mein data nahi hai, so bad. I wish I had bought atleast one or two…

Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by End-2025: Bernstein

Faraz :

If for next few years, Airtel offers only – NSA for consumer business while SA for FWA and Enterprise segment…

Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by End-2025: Bernstein

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments