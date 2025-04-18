itel A95 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

itel A95 5G has just launched in India. The smartphone is an affordable offering and meant to target the masses in the Indian market. Despite being an affordable 5G phone, the device has some pretty interesting features and specifications. The company is also offering a 100 day free screen replacement option on the purchase. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the phone.









itel A95 5G Price in India

itel A95 5G will start in India at Rs 9,599 only. This is for the 4GB+128GB variant while the 6GB+128GB variant will cost Rs 9,999. The device will come in black, gold, and mint blue colour options. Let's take a look at the specifications.

itel A95 5G Specifications in India

itel A95 5G comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate and panda glass protection. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 14 out of the box.

There's a five year fluence promise offered with the itel A95. The handset will come with support for AI tools as well. For the camera, the itel A95 5G comes with a 50MP main rear camera sensor and an 8MP front camera sensor for selfies. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W fast-charging. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock support on the phone. The device has an infrared sensor and a 7.8mm profile too.

The availability of the phone is still unclear as the company has kept that information under the wraps. Keep following TelecomTalk to get more details in the future.