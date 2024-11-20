iQOO 13 Camera Details, 2K Display and More Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

iQOO 13 5G is soon going to launch in India. The launch date has been confirmed for December 3, 2024. iQOO has confirmed almost all of the specifications of the device ahead of the launch. The camera details along with display specifications and more are out now. For pricing details, we will have to wait till the launch day. iQOO 13 is going to be the flagship phone from iQOO for 2025, and it has already launched in China, but now will launch in India too.









iQOO 13 Specifications (Confirmed for India)

iQOO 13 will launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This chip from Qualcomm is the most powerful mobile computing platform ever made by the company. The iQOO 13 is going to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony 100mm portrait sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, iQOO is using a 32MP sensor at the front. The front camera is capable of shooting in 4K 60fps.

The iQOO 13 will also debut with the Monster Halo lighting effect. There will be a Nardo Grey variant and a Legend edition of the iQOO 13. The iQOO 13 will pack a 6000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. In addition, iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 13 will be manufactured in India at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.

iQOO 13 will further feature a Q10 2K 144Hz refresh rate supportive display with LTPO AMOLED panel. The device will carry IP68 and IP69 rating and the device is slated to receive 4 OS updates and 5 years of security updates. The device will pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging, the brand has confirmed. Further, to enhance performance, the device will come with a 7000mm VC cooling system.