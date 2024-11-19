Apple’s Two New Products Expected in 2025

Apple is expected to launch two new products in the coming year. These two products are a TV (which would be a new segment for the company), and the second-generation AirTag. The AirTag was launched in 2021, and since then, despite all the concerns about privacy and safety, Apple hasn't upgraded the product. But in 2025, we could see a new AirTag, with upgraded specifications.









Apple already has Apple TV+, which is a TV box to convert their TVs into Smart TVs. But there's no TV yet from the company. TV is an important ecosystem product, especially as people consume most of their YouTube content and OTT (over-the-top) entertainment content through it. Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist, in his recent newsletter, wrote that Apple will launch a new AirTag (2nd Generation) in 2025. The new AirTag is codenamed B589, and it has reportedly "progressed in manufacturing tests."

Read More - OPPO Confirms Find X8 Series to Feature Dimensity 9400 SoC in India

The AirTag 2 is expected to retain the design, but feature a new-generation ultra-wideband chip. The AirTag has a U1 chip, while the second-generation AirTag will come with a U2 chip.

As for the TV, Apple is still at the "evaluation" stage. Apple is reportedly planning to launch several smart home products, including a wall-mounted smart home hub that could control other Apple devices in the ecosystem and offer support for software services such as video calling. The TV segment already has giants like LG and Samsung in the market.

Read More - iPhone 16 Outperforms Flagships in 5G Performance in India

For now, users who want to experience the Apple OS on their TVs can purchase the TV+ product. It comes powered by Apple tvOS. These are two major products that are expected to come from Apple in 2025. The coming year will be interesting for Apple, its investors, and its customers.