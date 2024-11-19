Perplexity Integrates Search With New AI-Powered Shopping Features



Perplexity AI is rolling out a new feature it calls a first-of-its-kind AI commerce experience, enabling its Pro subscribers to purchase products without leaving its AI search engine. When searching for a product on Perplexity, Pro members can now select a "Buy with Pro" button to order the product using saved shipping and billing information.

"Perplexity is now a one-stop solution where you can research and purchase products. It marks a big leap forward in how we serve our users – empowering seamless native actions right from an answer. Shopping online just got 10x more easy and fun," said Perplexity in a blog post.









Also Read: Perplexity Launches AI-Powered Election Information Hub for US

Buy with Pro

Available to Perplexity Pro users in the US, this feature provides a seamless checkout experience directly on the Perplexity platform for select products and merchants. Users can save shipping and billing information and enjoy free shipping on all "Buy with Pro" orders. If the feature is unavailable for a specific product, users are redirected to the merchant's website to complete the purchase, the company explained.

Snap to Shop Visual Search

Another tool announced by the company is the new Snap to Shop feature. This visual search tool allows users to find relevant products by simply snapping a photo. Particularly useful when users don't know the name or description of an item, the company said.

Also Read: Dow Jones, New York Post Sue Perplexity AI for Copyright Infringement: Report

Discovery Experience

Perplexity says that when users ask a shopping question, they will receive precise, objective answers accompanied by AI-curated, easy-to-read product cards showcasing the most relevant items. These cards include key details presented in a simple, visual format. "These cards aren't sponsored – they're unbiased recommendations tailored to your search by our AI," according to the company.

The company says the new discovery experience is powered by platform integrations including Shopify, which gives access to the most recent and relevant product information from Shopify-powered businesses worldwide that sell and ship to the US.

"You no longer have to scroll through countless product reviews. Perplexity gives you comparisons in clear, everyday language, so you can narrow down the best choices quickly and confidently," Perplexity said.

The shopping experience will initially launch in the US, with plans to expand to new markets and introduce additional features and offers in the future.

Also Read: Telefonica’s Wayra Invests in AI Startup Perplexity, Signs Commercial Agreement

Perplexity Merchant Program

To improve and scale the shopping experience, Perplexity said it is also launching a Merchant Program, designed to make it easy for large retailers to share their product specifications with the company. This ensures Perplexity can access live details on the best available products.

Joining the Perplexity Merchant Program offers benefits, including increased chances of being featured as a "recommended product," payment integration options, free API access, and a custom dashboard that provides merchants with insights into search and shopping trends.