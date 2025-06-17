

GSMA, the association of global mobile network operators, has urged telecom operators in India and across the globe to prioritise realising the full potential of 5G before accelerating efforts toward 6G. In an interview with Moneycontrol, GSMA's Director General, Vivek Badrinath, said that while 6G discussions have commenced, global standardisation efforts are still in their early stages, and commercial deployment is expected around 2030, preceded by potential pre-commercial trials as early as 2028.

India's Approach Toward 6G

Badrinath reportedly said India's collaborative and global mindset toward 6G development, leveraging local talent and Indian academia, is the right approach. This approach will ensure that the sixth-generation wireless technology is widely adopted once commercially available, benefiting the entire ecosystem. India's telecom sector is in "reasonable health" and the market structure enables investment despite low tariffs, he said.

According to Badrinath, the current 5G rollouts globally have largely been non-standalone, offering enhanced mobile broadband similar to 4G, without tapping into the full capabilities embedded in the 5G standard. Features such as network slicing, low latency, edge computing, and B2B use cases like smart factories and instant payment systems remain underutilised in many markets.

"That said, discussions around 6G have begun, following the traditional standardisation process. At this stage, it's about exploring ideas to improve technology. R&D labs, vendors, and innovators are suggesting concepts that might lead to better mobile network performance but technology must meet actual user needs. There's no point developing something that has no practical application," Badrinath reportedly said.

He emphasised that a measured, practical approach is critical to ensure the value of 5G is fully unlocked before shifting focus to 6G. "Technologies must be tested, deployed and understood before we determine what’s missing or should be improved in 6G," he said, citing that 5G and 5G-Advanced in China are already being rolled out extensively, and they're starting to see benefits across industrial sectors.

Unified Global Standards

He underscored the importance of maintaining global standards, stating that fragmentation would undermine the scale and interoperability that have enabled over 7 billion mobile users worldwide. "This unified approach allowed the best technology from North America, Europe, and Asia to converge and meet the largest global demands," he was quoted as saying in the report.

5G Monetisation Use Cases

Addressing concerns about the lack of monetisable 5G use cases, Badrinath said adoption takes time and requires close coordination between telecom operators, system integrators, and enterprise customers. Unlike 4G, which primarily benefited consumers, 5G’s real value lies in integrated enterprise solutions, which involve longer implementation cycles.

"We see a range of beneficial 5G use cases globally, and we actively work to share those with our members. Indian operators are very engaged members of the GSMA, and we hope to support them in this journey.

It is a journey, and, usually, it takes time. Most 5G use cases involve collaboration beyond just telecom operators. You need to work with industrial players, system integrators, and most importantly, enterprise customers who must roll out new factory systems, applications, or digital infrastructure. That’s fundamentally different from 4G," the GSMA chief was quoted as saying.

"With 4G, the focus was on mobile broadband, so once compatible devices became affordable, the consumer market adopted them quickly. With 5G, while the consumer cycle will also evolve, more affordable 5G phones will gradually penetrate the base — the real value lies in enterprise adoption and rolling out new, integrated solutions, and that naturally takes longer," he added.

India's Collaborative Approach

Commenting on the Indian telecom sector, he reportedly said India's current approach — contributing ideas, IP, and technologies through its vibrant scientific and technological community — is absolutely essential. The best ideas should become the global standard and those contributing will naturally reap the benefits through licensing, production opportunities and influence.

He cited investments by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in 5G rollouts as indicators of a functioning model. "5G adoption is rising quickly, and we're seeing innovations directly impacting consumers."

"For example, I looked at Bharti's recent announcement on anti-scam and anti-fraud initiatives. GSMA is highly motivated to work in this area because we believe people need to feel safe when using mobile internet and want to help prevent them from being scammed," Badrinath was quoted as saying.

Badrinath also highlighted India's active participation in the GSMA-led Open Gateway initiative and efforts to combat online fraud. "All three major operators have signed the MoU and begun working on it but there's still much more value to be unlocked here."

"What's particularly noteworthy is that India's market structure enables investment, and not all regions worldwide can say the same. Yes, prices in India are highly competitive — among the lowest globally — but operators can still invest despite that. That tells you the model is working, especially for the Indian consumer," Badrinath reportedly said.

Satcom and Telcos

On satellite communications (SATCOM), Badrinath stressed the need for regulatory parity. He asserted that satellite operators offering telecom-like services should be subject to the same rules and obligations as traditional telecom providers. While SATCOM can help connect underserved regions and enhance network resilience, he noted that high costs make it less suitable for addressing the usage gap — the three billion people globally who have access to mobile networks but do not use mobile internet.

"Each technology has its strengths and serves customers differently. India has an extensive and well-developed mobile network, both in rural and urban areas. Operators like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have systematically built this infrastructure, starting with 2G and now effectively rolling out 5G," Badrinath explained.

"In short, satellite and terrestrial technologies are complementary. Both need to thrive, but they must do so fairly and equally. That's the conversation we want to encourage."

OTT Players and Fair Share

Responding to telcos' demands for OTT players to contribute fairly to network costs, Badrinath acknowledged the value OTT content brings to telecom networks but reiterated the need for sustainability.

"85 percent of the total investment in the digital ecosystem comes from mobile operators. That's where the bulk of the money goes — into network infrastructure, spectrum, maintenance, etc. Yes, OTT players are also making investments, setting up data centres, deploying servers, and building international connectivity but the operators are laying the foundation," he said, adding that the fair share debate has led to more constructive engagement between telcos and OTT platforms globally.

Telecom Essential to Access AI

Speaking on the new trends in the telecom industry, Badrinath reportedly said telecom is becoming more essential year after year. "Why? Because more and more applications are emerging. AI is coming in and people need telecom networks to access AI. We're also seeing new technologies that expand coverage, especially for emergency services and underserved areas, like satellite connectivity."

"Governments rely on us to develop digital services for citizens. That’s a strong point and a reason to feel enthusiastic and optimistic — we serve 7 billion people," he added.

Commenting on 5G BTS in India, he reportedly said, "Another key area is fully utilising the investments already made in networks — what we refer to as realising the full potential of 5G, especially 5G Advanced, which is now rolling out. India is one of the countries taking the lead in this. The latest numbers I saw showed over 460,000 5G-enabled base stations in India. That's a substantial figure and shows that Indian operators are not only adopting the technology but also mastering and leading its implementation."

AI, 5G Advanced, and Open APIs

Looking ahead, Badrinath pointed to key trends including the growing role of AI, increasing deployment of 5G Advanced, the rollout of RedCap IoT solutions, and the expansion of Open Gateway APIs for developers. He reiterated the telecom sector's central role in supporting digital services and bridging digital divides, calling for coordinated efforts to reduce the usage gap and drive digital inclusion worldwide.

