

High spectrum costs are placing a growing burden on telecom operators and could hinder network investments, particularly in underserved regions, warned the GSMA, the global mobile industry association. In an interaction with ETTelecom, GSMA Director General Vivek Badrinath outlined the organisation’s strategic priorities, including closing the mobile usage gap, expanding 5G and 5G-Advanced (5GA), promoting responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Bridging the Mobile Usage Gap

Badrinath said addressing the usage gap remains a pressing concern, with nearly 3 billion people globally living under mobile broadband coverage but still unconnected. He called for affordable devices, relevant digital content, improved digital literacy, and supportive regulatory frameworks to bridge this divide.

GSMA Open Gateway

The GSMA is also scaling up initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway, a framework that enables developers to access standardised APIs across telecom networks. "We are also scaling industry-wide initiatives like GSMA Open Gateway, which makes it easier for developers to innovate by opening up operator networks through standardised APIs. For example, Reliance Jio is using GSMA Open Gateway to spot and prevent fraud through the SIM Swap API. And as AI brings exciting opportunities, we're focused on ensuring networks are ready to support it; that we democratise access to AI tools across the industry; and that the technology serves the mobile ecosystem to best effect. We do this through initiatives like GSMA Open-Telco LLM Benchmarks, which evaluates AI models to ensure that they are optimised for accuracy, efficiency and safety in telecom use cases," Badrinath said, according to the report.

Spectrum Fees

On spectrum pricing, the GSMA urged governments to adopt investment-friendly policies. "There's clear evidence that high spectrum prices can slow network investment and impact coverage - especially in rural and low-income areas," Badrinath said. According to the GSMA's latest report, spectrum fees globally now account for 7 percent of operator revenues—a 63 percent rise over the past decade. He emphasised the need for a long-term view that prioritises connectivity and innovation over short-term fiscal gains.

Spectrum Strategy for 5G and 5G-Advanced

For 5G expansion in Asia and India, Badrinath highlighted the importance of access to a balanced mix of low-, mid-, and high-band spectrum. He identified the upper 6 GHz band as a critical resource for 5G-Advanced, along with the 26 GHz mmWave band for high-throughput use cases in dense urban and industrial areas. "The mmWave 26 GHz band is also essential - especially for ultra-high throughput use cases in dense urban and industrial settings. Making these bands available under investment-friendly conditions will be key to unlocking the full economic and societal benefits of 5G," he reportedly said.

Responsible AI Roadmap

With AI becoming increasingly integral to telecom operations, Badrinath noted that edge AI enables faster, more localised, and personalised services. He said GSMA is committed to promoting secure, interoperable AI development through cross-industry collaboration and frameworks such as the Responsible AI Roadmap.

Telcos and OTT players

On the contentious debate between telecom operators and OTT players, the GSMA called for balanced regulatory models that support sustained infrastructure investments while encouraging innovation. Badrinath advocated for fair contribution frameworks and shared responsibility for network resilience. "Regulators should ensure a level playing field that encourages ongoing infrastructure development, while fostering innovation and consumer choice. Transparent, future-ready frameworks are essential and that includes considering fair contribution models and shared responsibility for network resilience," he added.

5G-Advanced

Discussing the future of 5G-Advanced, Badrinath pointed to enhanced uplink performance, AI-native networks, and advanced applications like industrial automation and immersive services. While commercial trials have begun, broad adoption is expected in the latter half of the decade, following the finalisation of 3GPP Release 18.

"The primary challenge in delivering 5G-Advanced (5GA) is the upgrades needed to infrastructure, but it represents a significant evolution of 5G. 5GA introduces enhanced capabilities such as improved uplink performance, AI-native networks and support for advanced use cases like industrial automation and immersive services. These advancements will enable smarter, more adaptive networks, delivering enhanced user experiences and opening new opportunities across various sectors. There are already early commercial implementations, but GSMA anticipates broader adoption in the latter half of the decade. This timeline aligns with the finalisation of 3GPP Release 18 and the maturation of the supporting ecosystem. By addressing these challenges collaboratively, the industry can unlock the full potential of 5GA, driving innovation and delivering substantial benefits to consumers and enterprises alike," Badrinath said while speaking about 5G-Advanced.

6G Readiness and India

Regarding 6G, Badrinath said global readiness is uneven, though countries like India are taking proactive steps through initiatives such as the Bharat 6G Alliance.

"India is playing an increasingly active and strategic role in early 6G discussions - particularly through initiatives like the Bharat 6G Alliance and its engagement with international standard-setting bodies. These contributions are vital to ensuring that the next generation of mobile technology reflects global diversity and supports broader development goals," Badrinath was quoted as saying in the report.

He stressed the importance of early planning, global spectrum harmonisation, and inclusive innovation. Bands such as 7.125–8.4 GHz are being explored as future candidates for 6G connectivity.

Role of Global Collaboration

"We are still in the early stages of defining what 6G will be, and commercial deployments are many years away. At this point, the most important priority is to ensure that governments and regulators remain engaged in international coordination to avoid fragmentation. Some countries have started exploring future spectrum needs, but overall readiness varies. What’s clear is that the lessons from 5G should guide us: early planning, global harmonisation, and investment-friendly policies will be key to delivering the next generation of mobile technology effectively. For now, the focus should remain on fully realising the potential of 5G and 5G-Advanced, which are already transforming connectivity and services across the world," he reportedly said.

Securing Subsea Infrastructure

Finally, amid rising geopolitical tensions, Badrinath highlighted the growing importance of protecting subsea cable infrastructure. The GSMA supports multilateral efforts led by international bodies like the ITU to enhance the security and resilience of global digital networks.

Badrinath reiterated that while 6G is on the horizon, the immediate priority remains on maximising the impact of current technologies—5G and 5G-Advanced—to drive economic growth, digital inclusion, and innovation.

