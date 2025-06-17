Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Gets Rs 14500 Price Cut

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy A35 is available in India. While there's Galaxy A36 5G also available now, the Galaxy A35 is still a good deal at a discounted price. The device has now received a price cut of Rs 14,500. On top of that, if users want, they can also exchange their old device against the new Galaxy A35 5G in India. The price is not available on Samsung.com directly, but on Amazon India. Let's take a look at the price and the details of the phone.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Price Lowers Soon after Launch

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Price in India Latest

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G starts in India for Rs 21,000 only for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the launch price was Rs 33,999. This deal is available on Amazon. The price could be lowered further by Rs 1,250 with select credit cards from certain banks. The exchange offer will allow users to lower the price by up to Rs 19,950.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price Dropped by Rs 11,000

The phone is available in three colours - Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution display and 120Hz refresh rate support. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top for the display. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.

The phone has a 50MP main camera at the rear paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP macro camera. It runs on Android 14 out of the box but will get four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates. That means, even if you purchase this phone today, you can use it for at least next four more years. The device also comes with one year of manufacturer warranty and six months of warranty for the in-box accessories.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

