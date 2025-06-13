Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price Dropped by Rs 11,000

Samsung Galaxy A55 has been in India for quite some time. It has been one of the best selling A series device for Samsung. The Galaxy A55 was launched in India on March 11, 2024. Since then, the price of the base variant has dropped by Rs 11,000 which comes with 8GB+128GB of memory. This is an excellent phone for anyone looking for long-term usage with a decent software and great hardware support. Samsung is a safe choice for many consumers as it has service centers across India and that helps users whenever a scenario comes wherein their device has some issue.









Samsung Galaxy A55 Price in India Latest

Samsung Galaxy A55 is available in three memory variants. The base variant with 8GB+128GB now costs Rs 25,999 instead of Rs 36,999. The deal is available on Amazon. On top of this, users can get Rs 779 cashback as Amazon Pay balance if they purchase the phone with ICICI Amazon Credit Card. The phone has one year warranty.

The other two variants with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB costs Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. There are exchange offers available as well which will reduce the price of the by another Rs 28,100 depending on the device you have and its condition.

Samsung Galaxy A55 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For protection, there's Gorilla Glass Victus+ on top of the screen. There's a 50MP main wide angle camera at the rear paired with an 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. It has a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. It will get four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. The phone is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1480 processor clocked at 2.75 GHz.